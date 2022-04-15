Scottish local elections: How to register to vote as deadline nears

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Voters will have to register soon if they want to have their say at next month’s Scottish council elections.

Most political parties have now launched their manifestos and campaigns as they battle it out ahead of the May 5 vote.

Local elections have at times been blighted by low turnout, so it is important to make sure you are on the electoral roll if you want to make your voice heard.

Here is everything you need to know about how to register for a vote, and when the deadline is for doing so.

How do I register for a vote?

There are several ways you can ensure you have a vote in the council ballot next month.

The quickest way is to simply register online here. You will need to have a record of your National Insurance number.

You can also register by post, and anyone who fears for their safety can sign up anonymously too.

While you only need to register once, you will need to do so again if you change your name, address or nationality at any point.

Voters are notified when their application has been successful.

To be eligible for a ballot, you must be a British citizen or foreign national living here who does not need to leave.

When is the deadline?

The deadline for registering to vote is April 18 at 5pm, which means you need to apply soon if you have not done so already.

The same deadline will also apply for anyone who wants to apply for a postal vote if they cannot go to a polling station.

Scots are also able to vote by proxy if there is a reason why they will not be able to cast their own ballot.

The deadline for applying for a proxy vote is a week later on April 26 at 5pm.