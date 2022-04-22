SNP accused of lying over Frank’s Law funding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Politics Scottish politics

SNP accused of lying over Frank’s Law funding

By Rachel Amery
April 22 2022, 10.27am
Amanda Kopel with a Frank's Law t-shirt at Tannadice
Amanda Kopel with a Frank's Law t-shirt at Tannadice

The widow of ex Dundee United player Frank Kopel has accused the SNP government of lying to her after it emerged funds for the free personal care policy in his name is not guaranteed.

Mr Kopel was diagnosed with dementia at the age of 59 and had to pay £300 a week for carers because free support was only available to over 65s.

His wife Amanda campaigned for six years to introduce Frank’s Law which would extend free personal care to those under the age of 65.

The law came into force on April 1 2019, but ministers have now admitted £30 million of funding for it is not ring-fenced, and can therefore be used by councils to pay for other things in their budget.

Ms Kopel said it makes a “total mockery” of her campaign.

‘Total mockery’ of Frank’s Law campaign

Ms Kopel said ministers promised her the money “would not, and could not, be used for any other purpose” when they agreed to the policy.

Speaking to The Times, she said: “This makes a total mockery of the six-year campaign battle for Frank’s Law.

“The buck stops with the Scottish Government, no matter what excuse it comes up with.

“Ministers need to explain why I was misled in this way, or dare I say it even lied to.

“The battle for Frank’s Law may have been won but, given this revelation, the war is still ongoing.”

Government ‘committed’ to policy

Social care minister Kevin Stewart said Frank’s Law “not formally ring-fenced” but local authorities were advised “how the funding should be utilised”.

Kevin Stewart MSP

Mr Stewart added: “The 2019/20 Scottish budget included a £29.5m provision for implementing the Scottish Government’s commitment to extend free personal care to all those under 65 where there is an assessed need.

“We have put in place the changes in the law that are needed to guarantee this right, and backed this with substantial investment to health and social care partnerships so it can be delivered, even with potentially substantial increases in the numbers of people who are eligible.

“Overall, this funding package is subject to a set of conditions agreed within the local government finance settlement.

“Local authorities have a statutory responsibility to ensure that personal care is no longer charged to the individual.”

Frank’s Law: SNP urged to act on ‘very low’ uptake of free personal care

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier