‘Slap in the face’: Perth MP Pete Wishart takes aim at Scots Tory over Sunak remarks

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

SNP MP Pete Wishart has rubbished claims Rishi Sunak was not “part of the lockdown party culture” despite being fined by police for breaching Covid rules.

The Perth politician took aim at north-east Tory MP Andrew Bowie, who insisted the former chancellor’s bid to be prime minister had not been tainted by the scandal.

Mr Bowie has backed Mr Sunak’s campaign to be the next Tory leader and said he could not be put in the “same bracket” as those who repeatedly ignored virus restrictions.

But Mr Wishart claimed his Tory rival’s remarks were a “slap in the face” to Scots who followed Covid lockdown laws when they were in place.

The SNP MP said: “The people of Scotland will never forgive the Tories for recklessly partying in Downing Street while we obeyed the rules and Rishi Sunak cannot credibly say he didn’t know what was going on next door in Downing Street.

“Andrew Bowie’s comments are a slap in the face to the public – who adhered to the public health guidance to keep everyone safe, in a brazen attempt to bag Alister Jack’s old gig.”

Mr Sunak was fined alongside Boris Johnson for attending a birthday gathering held for the prime minister in June 2020.

Mr Bowie had said: “I don’t think you can say he was a part of the lockdown party culture.

“He walked into a meeting room five minutes before a meeting he was due to attend took place, where there was already a party ongoing.

“He in no way can be put in the same bracket as people that regularly attended parties or were found to be in flagrant breach of the rules.”

Mr Sunak stood by the prime minister during the partygate scandal before finally turning against him earlier this month by quitting as treasury boss.

Mr Bowie insisted the ex-chancellor was right to stay in his post for as long as he did due to the cost of living crisis despite critics saying he should have stepped down earlier.

‘Time of great challenge’

The West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP said: “I don’t think it would have served anybody, not least the British people, if Rishi had decided just to put his hands up and say, ‘not a problem, I’m out of here’ at a time of great challenge.”

Mr Bowie also denied that Mr Sunak was too rich to become prime minister and claimed he should be judged on competence instead.

He said: “I don’t think we should castigate somebody as being too rich or too poor, or from one background or another, in terms of whether they are up to the job of being prime minister.”

Mr Bowie did not initially call for the prime minister to resign when the partygate scandal first came into focus.

But he turned against the outgoing Tory leader in last month’s confidence vote and later said it would be “impossible” for Mr Johnson to continue in his post.

Holyrood Tory leader Douglas Ross and Scottish secretary Alister Jack have both held back from formally endorsing any single candidate to succeed Mr Johnson.

Mr Sunak is one of the frontrunners to secure the top job, but he faces a tough challenge from Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt.