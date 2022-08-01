Alex Cole-Hamilton: Farmers have been left ‘largely abandoned’ by government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Alex Cole-Hamilton: Farmers have been left ‘largely abandoned’ by government

Alex Cole-Hamilton says the agricultural sector has been "largely abandoned" by Westminster and Holyrood, leaving the sector in crisis.
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
August 1 2022, 5.00pm Updated: August 2 2022, 9.49am
Photo of Adele Merson
Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton
Scottish Liberal Democrat leader, Alex Cole-Hamilton.

Alex Cole-Hamilton says the agricultural sector has been “largely abandoned” by Westminster and Holyrood, leaving the sector in crisis.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said his party wants to be a “strong voice” for the industry as he accused the SNP and the Tories of “policy inaction”.

Speaking at the Turriff Show in Aberdeenshire on Monday, the MSP said he is keen to hear from farmers at the “very sharp end” of the cost of living crisis.

He criticised the Tories as having “failed the industry” as a result of Brexit, which has left particularly the seed potato industry “on its knees in the north-east”.

And the Liberal Democrat MSP, who will also visit Perth Show later this week, claimed SNP ministers are focused on the “fastest route to independence” rather than addressing the mounting problems facing farmers.

Cost of living crisis

The Liberal Democrats have put forward a range of policies they would like to see introduced in a bid to support the under pressure sector.

These include implementing a just transition for livestock farmers and cutting fuel duty amid rising costs to run tractors.

On the cost of living crisis, Mr Cole-Hamilton said farmers are facing pressures from the “rampant” cost of fertiliser, driven up by rising gas costs, and the increased cost of animal feed.

He continued: “The farmers I met today are really feeling the cost of that.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, at day two of Turriff Show. Pictured with Victoria Prentis, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan Coast
Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, at day two of Turriff Show. Pictured with Victoria Prentis, Minister of State at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) and David Duguid, MP for Banff and Buchan Coast. Picture by Scott Baxter.

“If we lose these farmers to the sector then they’re gone for good.

“That impacts on our food security, it impacts on the price we pay at the supermarket and it’s generally a terrible thing.”

In response, SNP Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie said: “Scottish farmers are among the hardest hit by the Tories’ catastrophic Brexit – and independence offers the only way back into the EU for Scotland.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton and his party have given up on Scotland’s place in the EU, but the SNP has not and will continue to fight for the best interests of Scottish farmers that re-joining the EU as an independent country and being part of a Single Market seven times bigger than the UK will provide.

Jim Fairlie MSP.
Jim Fairlie MSP.

“The farming sector in Scotland is being hammered by lost jobs, trade barriers, lost exports, spiralling prices, staff shortages and an uncertain future – all as a result of an extreme Brexit Scotland didn’t vote for.”

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, who also attended the Turriff Show, said: “I’m glad Alex is enjoying his sojourn to the north east from Edinburgh.

“But confected outrage does nothing for our fantastic farmers and crofters who have seen fuel and feed prices go through the roof this year.”

UK Government responds

A spokesman at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said: “In England, we have taken prompt action to support farmers facing increased costs as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We have brought forward 50% of the BPS payment, delayed changes to the use of urea fertiliser to help farmers manage their costs, and are spending £600 million on farm-based innovation over the next three years.

“Whilst agriculture is a devolved matter, we’ve also worked closely with devolved assemblies including the Scottish government, engaging with them through the UK Agricultural Market Monitoring Group and meeting regularly with our counterparts to ensure a joined-up approach to the challenges faced by farmers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from The Courier Scottish politics team

More from The Courier