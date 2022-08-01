Alex Cole-Hamilton: Farmers have been left ‘largely abandoned’ by government

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Alex Cole-Hamilton says the agricultural sector has been “largely abandoned” by Westminster and Holyrood, leaving the sector in crisis.

The Scottish Liberal Democrat leader said his party wants to be a “strong voice” for the industry as he accused the SNP and the Tories of “policy inaction”.

Speaking at the Turriff Show in Aberdeenshire on Monday, the MSP said he is keen to hear from farmers at the “very sharp end” of the cost of living crisis.

He criticised the Tories as having “failed the industry” as a result of Brexit, which has left particularly the seed potato industry “on its knees in the north-east”.

And the Liberal Democrat MSP, who will also visit Perth Show later this week, claimed SNP ministers are focused on the “fastest route to independence” rather than addressing the mounting problems facing farmers.

Cost of living crisis

The Liberal Democrats have put forward a range of policies they would like to see introduced in a bid to support the under pressure sector.

These include implementing a just transition for livestock farmers and cutting fuel duty amid rising costs to run tractors.

On the cost of living crisis, Mr Cole-Hamilton said farmers are facing pressures from the “rampant” cost of fertiliser, driven up by rising gas costs, and the increased cost of animal feed.

He continued: “The farmers I met today are really feeling the cost of that.

“If we lose these farmers to the sector then they’re gone for good.

“That impacts on our food security, it impacts on the price we pay at the supermarket and it’s generally a terrible thing.”

In response, SNP Perthshire MSP Jim Fairlie said: “Scottish farmers are among the hardest hit by the Tories’ catastrophic Brexit – and independence offers the only way back into the EU for Scotland.

“Alex Cole-Hamilton and his party have given up on Scotland’s place in the EU, but the SNP has not and will continue to fight for the best interests of Scottish farmers that re-joining the EU as an independent country and being part of a Single Market seven times bigger than the UK will provide.

“The farming sector in Scotland is being hammered by lost jobs, trade barriers, lost exports, spiralling prices, staff shortages and an uncertain future – all as a result of an extreme Brexit Scotland didn’t vote for.”

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden, who also attended the Turriff Show, said: “I’m glad Alex is enjoying his sojourn to the north east from Edinburgh.

“But confected outrage does nothing for our fantastic farmers and crofters who have seen fuel and feed prices go through the roof this year.”

UK Government responds

A spokesman at the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA) said: “In England, we have taken prompt action to support farmers facing increased costs as a result of the invasion of Ukraine.

“We have brought forward 50% of the BPS payment, delayed changes to the use of urea fertiliser to help farmers manage their costs, and are spending £600 million on farm-based innovation over the next three years.

“Whilst agriculture is a devolved matter, we’ve also worked closely with devolved assemblies including the Scottish government, engaging with them through the UK Agricultural Market Monitoring Group and meeting regularly with our counterparts to ensure a joined-up approach to the challenges faced by farmers.”