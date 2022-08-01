Perthshire climate activist calls for those caught engine idling to be hit with an instant £80 fine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perthshire climate activist calls for those caught engine idling to be hit with an instant £80 fine

By Rachel Amery
August 1 2022, 5.02pm Updated: August 2 2022, 9.49am
Alan Ross wants to see the engine idling ban more strictly enforced
Alan Ross wants to see the engine idling ban more strictly enforced

A Blairgowrie climate activist wants to see motorists sitting with their engine idling hit with an instant £80 fine and points on their licence.

Alan Ross, 60, says more needs to be done if Scotland is to meet its climate change targets of having zero emissions by 2045.

And he hopes one way ordinary people can make a big difference is by cutting down on engine idling when nipping to the shops or picking someone up.

It is actually illegal to have your engine idling and it is punishable with a £20 fixed penalty notice.

But Mr Ross says he feels the law is not enforced enough, and thinks there should be tougher penalties on those caught breaking the law.

‘Humanity is literally on the edge’

Mr Ross said: “There is an existential threat to humanity bearing down upon us – the climate emergency and the collapse of our life support system.

“The UN wants to keep temperatures limited to a 1.5 degree increase, so we need to reduce our emissions by 40% by 2030.

“But considering the future of humanity is literally on the edge here it feels like we are looking at an increase in our emissions, not a decrease.

“That is the reality and we are on course for our society to become unrecognisable.”

Mr Ross said he has been taking note of just how many cars are idling around his own neighbourhood and said he was “absolutely shocked” to find it happening outside almost every shop and on almost every street.

He added: “At the bus depot in town for example you see people standing in line waiting and breathing in all those fumes.

“Almost 40,000 people a year die from air pollution in the UK and we are ignoring one of the worst offenders.

“I don’t know whether it is down to ignorance or blind stupidity.”

Calls for harsher fines

After attending the protests at the COP26 climate summit in Glasgow last year, Mr Ross has now submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament calling for the government to take more decisive action on those caught engine idling.

He would like to see it reclassified as a “high traffic offence” and give local authorities a legal obligation to enforce the ban.

He also wants to see the penalty raised from £20 to an instant £80 fine.

‘Blind eye’

Mr Ross added: “The climate targets are doable, but we have cars, lorries, buses and taxis everywhere sitting polluting the atmosphere as if they are immune to this emergency.

“The Scottish Government is turning a blind eye to it.

“I know governments and councils need to be careful where they spend their money after Covid but we need to make harsh choices.

“It feels like no one is making enough of an effort.”

Mr Ross also has a petition on change.org calling for the law to be more strictly enforced and it has been signed by over 500 people.

A spokesman for the Scottish Government said: “Vehicle idling can cause air pollution which is why unnecessary idling is an offence.

“All local authorities have powers in relation to vehicle idling.”

