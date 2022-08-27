Tayside ‘let down’ as superfast broadband connection target missed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The SNP government has been accused of “letting down the people of Scotland” after failing to meet its target to connect thousands to superfast broadband, including homes in Perthshire and Angus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised 4,000 new connections would be made to superfast broadband in the north of Scotland by the end of June.

New figures show just 2,500 connections were made as of July 31 – 1,500 short of the target Ms Sturgeon promised at the beginning of the year.

The government has now been told to stop making “excuse after excuse” when it comes to connecting people up to superfast broadband.

Pledge to connect thousands

The Reaching 100% (R100) programme was first announced by the SNP government in 2017.

It was supposed to bring faster internet to 60,000 properties across northern Scotland by the end of 2021.

The programme – which covers Perthshire and Angus, as well as Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands – has since been pushed back by six years to 2027.

But at First Minister’s Questions in January Ms Sturgeon pledged to make 4,000 connections within the first six months of 2022.

Data obtained by the Scottish Lib Dems, and seen by The Courier, shows that as of July 31, only 2,545 connections were actually made.

This includes just 37 in Perth and Kinross and 114 in Angus.

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said people are being left behind.

“They deserve an explanation – and urgent government action,” he said.

Murdo Fraser: ‘Excuse after excuse’

Murdo Fraser, a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said it’s “another broken promise”.

He said: “When the R100 programme was launched, they promised that superfast broadband would be delivered to every home and business by the end of 2021.

“That obviously never happened and now we hear the roll-out of the scheme is well behind, which will be a massive blow to residents, especially those living in rural communities.

“We have seen constant delays in rolling out the R100 scheme – it has been excuse after excuse from the SNP.”

Mr Fraser added superfast broadband connections are more important as people work from home after the Covid lockdown.

He said: “The SNP have yet again failed to deliver on a promise – letting down the people of Scotland in the process.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government says they want to ensure everyone in rural areas has access to high speed broadband.

They added the government is investing in infrastructure to extend broadband infrastructure in Scotland, and said: “The £636 million R100 contracts will deliver connections to more than 114,000 properties across Scotland, including an additional 1,488 across the North lot following the recent extra investment of £36 million.

“Work to deliver faster broadband to the North lot contract area is progressing at pace.”