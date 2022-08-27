Tayside ‘let down’ as superfast broadband connection target missed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside ‘let down’ as superfast broadband connection target missed

By Rachel Amery
August 27 2022, 6.00am
The SNP government promised to make 4,000 superfast broadband connections in the first six months of 2022
The SNP government promised to make 4,000 superfast broadband connections in the first six months of 2022

The SNP government has been accused of “letting down the people of Scotland” after failing to meet its target to connect thousands to superfast broadband, including homes in Perthshire and Angus.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon promised 4,000 new connections would be made to superfast broadband in the north of Scotland by the end of June.

New figures show just 2,500 connections were made as of July 31 – 1,500 short of the target Ms Sturgeon promised at the beginning of the year.

The government has now been told to stop making “excuse after excuse” when it comes to connecting people up to superfast broadband.

Pledge to connect thousands

The Reaching 100% (R100) programme was first announced by the SNP government in 2017.

It was supposed to bring faster internet to 60,000 properties across northern Scotland by the end of 2021.

The programme – which covers Perthshire and Angus, as well as Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands and islands – has since been pushed back by six years to 2027.

Thousands are still waiting to be connected to superfast broadband.

But at First Minister’s Questions in January Ms Sturgeon pledged to make 4,000 connections within the first six months of 2022.

Data obtained by the Scottish Lib Dems, and seen by The Courier, shows that as of July 31, only 2,545 connections were actually made.

This includes just 37 in Perth and Kinross and 114 in Angus.

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone said people are being left behind.

“They deserve an explanation – and urgent government action,” he said.

Murdo Fraser: ‘Excuse after excuse’

Murdo Fraser, a Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife, said it’s “another broken promise”.

He said: “When the R100 programme was launched, they promised that superfast broadband would be delivered to every home and business by the end of 2021.

Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife
Murdo Fraser, Conservative MSP for Mid Scotland and Fife.

“That obviously never happened and now we hear the roll-out of the scheme is well behind, which will be a massive blow to residents, especially those living in rural communities.

“We have seen constant delays in rolling out the R100 scheme – it has been excuse after excuse from the SNP.”

Mr Fraser added superfast broadband connections are more important as people work from home after the Covid lockdown.

He said: “The SNP have yet again failed to deliver on a promise – letting down the people of Scotland in the process.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Government says they want to ensure everyone in rural areas has access to high speed broadband.

They added the government is investing in infrastructure to extend broadband infrastructure in Scotland, and said: “The £636 million R100 contracts will deliver connections to more than 114,000 properties across Scotland, including an additional 1,488 across the North lot following the recent extra investment of £36 million.

“Work to deliver faster broadband to the North lot contract area is progressing at pace.”

