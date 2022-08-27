7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
7 of the best venues to go to in Dundee for top dining deals

By Mariam Okhai
August 27 2022, 6.00am
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.
Patatas bravas from The Selkie.

We all love a bargain, and with the current cost of living crisis finding a dining deal in the city is the best way make eating out more affordable.

Although many of us may not be aware, a range of restaurants and venues offer a range of deals for customers to use.

From daily ones to cheap eats there are many options to choose from. To have pin point some of the best ones, The Courier Food and Drink Team has collated of list of top finds for cheap eats in Dundee.

Below you will find some deals you may already know of, as well as some new ones for you to try with your friends and family.

Let us know what you think and be sue to share any other deals available in the city that you enjoy in the comment section at the bottom.

Vandal & Co – Daily Deals

With deals available every day of the week, you will always find a discount that suits at Vandal & Co on Exchange Street.

Starting with their Monday Club of any bite, plus a bowl and a cocktail for only £15, they also have a two-for-one burger deal every Tuesday, followed by three bites plus a cocktail for £20 every Humpday Wednesday.

On Tax Free Thursdays diners receive 20% off all food, and from Friday to Sunday they offer a Bottoms Up Brunch deal which includes any brunch dishes and two cocktails for £20.

If that wasn’t enough they serve £5 cocktails from Monday to Friday.

Address: 22-26 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DL

The Selkie – Tapas Tuesday

If you enjoy meals to share then this Tapas Tuesday offering at The Selkie is the perfect way to have great quality food at a fraction of the price.

Each dish costs between £2.50 to £4 and customers can enjoy a mixture of meat, fish, vegetarian and vegan dishes.

With options for all dietary requirements this experience can be enjoyed with anyone regardless of their preferences.

Address: 27 Exchange Street, Dundee DD1 3DJ 

dundee deals
Tapas dishes at the Selkie.

The Braes – 30p Wing Wednesday

As you maybe have guessed, The Braes pub on Perth Road offers a deal on Wednesdays where you can get chicken wings for 30p each compared to their regular seven wings for £5.50 offering.

As well as this they offer craft beers and cocktails for only £3.75 every day so that even on a budget you can enjoy a nice drink.

This venue is also dog-friendly so you can enjoy a meal with your family and friends, as well as your four-legged pooch.

Address: 14-18 Perth Road, Dundee DD1 4LN

It's our FAVE day of the week again tomorrow – join us for Wing Wednesday! 🥳✅ 30p per wing✅ Great craft beer to wash them down✅ Having the craic with your best matesLearn more and book 👉 bit.ly/Wing-Wed

Posted by The Braes on Tuesday, 22 March 2022

Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort – Dining Offers

Next on out list is Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort which is a 15 minute drive away from Dundee city centre.

The venue offers a range of deals weekly including a Mix ‘N’ Match of two courses for £18 or three courses for £21 every Wednesday, as well as two burgers for £18 every Thursday.

Their Friday deals include two fish and chip suppers for £15, and a bottle of fizz for £10.

Address: Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort, Broughty Ferry, Dundee DD5 3RD

Here for a bite of the action?! 🍴👅View our light bites menu >>> https://www.forbesofkingennie.co.uk/files/5916/3671/3048/Winter_Menu_2021_24.pdf

Posted by Forbes of Kingennie Country Resort on Sunday, 10 April 2022

Tailend – Daily Deals

Offering a deal every day of the week are Tailend at Nethergate in Dundee who clearly want their customers to enjoy their food and a tasty bargain.

On Mondays they have 50% extra loyalty app points when customers spend over £20 in the restaurant, and Taco Tuesday features two tacos and chips for £7.50 if sitting in. It is £10 to takeaway.

A burger and a beer are £10 on Wednesdays, and every Thursday they offer a mussels and chips meal with a glass of wine for £10.

Fizzy Fridays lets visitors enjoy a glass of prosecco with their fish supper for £11 if its a half portion and £15 for a full one, and every Saturday they can try fresh oysters for only £1 per oyster.

Kids eat free all day Sunday and a Fish Tea served from 11:30am to 4:30pm includes fish and chips, peas, bread with butter and a pot of tea for only £7.95.

Address: 81 Nethergate, Dundee DD1 4DH

Más – Taco Tuesday

Who doesn’t love tacos? Especially if they are half price every Tuesday from 5pm at Más on Perth Road.

With a reputation for delicious Mexican food and offering a range of vegan options too, this venue caters for a range of dietary requirements and is well worth checking out.

Additionally they offer in-house special margaritas for customers to drink with their meals which are a treat if you’re saving money elsewhere.

Address: 304 Perth Road, Dundee DD2 1AU

The Apex Hotel – Steak Night Date Night

If you are in the mood for steak, The Apex Hotel near City Quay offers a dining experience for two every evening from 6-8:30pm.

For just £65 customers can enjoy a tomahawk steak to share with tasty trimmings including onion rings, salad, chunky chips, juicy cherry tomatoes and a peppercorn and bearnaise sauce.

And to top it off you can enjoy this alongside a bottle of house red wine which they describe as a match made in heaven.

Address: 1 West Victoria Dock Road, Dundee DD1 3JP

