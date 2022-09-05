Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Liz Truss will be the UK’s new prime minister after beating Rishi Sunak to take over the Conservative party.

The foreign secretary was chosen to succeed Boris Johnson by a majority of party members, who represent less than one per cent of the population.

Ms Truss was given 81,326 votes compared with Mr Sunak on 60,399.

The Queen will officially appoint Ms Truss to the top job at her Balmoral home on Tuesday.

But the new prime minister can expect a baptism of fire as she’s handed the keys to 10 Downing Street.

Members of the public will be desperate to see further action taken on the cost of living crisis as bills are set to soar in October.

It’s believed Ms Truss may consider freezing energy prices once she takes office to help struggling families and businesses.

The new Conservative chief won over Tory members during the leadership campaign by vowing sweeping tax cuts of more than £30 billion.

She regularly clashed with rival Mr Sunak who described her economic plans as unrealistic.

Ms Truss is also on a collision course with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over independence.

The outgoing foreign secretary branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” and has promised to never let Scotland leave the UK.

The SNP leader insists Ms Truss will be a “disaster” in the role.

UK ministers are reportedly considering a new “referendum act” which would potentially stop independence even if a majority of voters back it.

Ms Truss has also vowed to back ramping up domestic oil and gas production again in Scotland’s north-east.

The incoming prime minister believes Scotland should continue extracting fossil fuels to ease the cost of living crisis.

This is a breaking news story – updates to follow.