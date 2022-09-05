Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Liz Truss wins Tory leadership contest to become prime minister

Liz Truss will be the UK's new prime minister after beating Rishi Sunak to take over the Conservative party.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 5 2022, 12.45pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
The foreign secretary was chosen to succeed Boris Johnson by a majority of party members, who represent less than one per cent of the population.

Ms Truss was given 81,326 votes compared with Mr Sunak on 60,399.

The Queen will officially appoint Ms Truss to the top job at her Balmoral home on Tuesday.

But the new prime minister can expect a baptism of fire as she’s handed the keys to 10 Downing Street.

Members of the public will be desperate to see further action taken on the cost of living crisis as bills are set to soar in October.

It’s believed Ms Truss may consider freezing energy prices once she takes office to help struggling families and businesses.

Rishi Sunak was unsuccessful in his bid to become prime minister.

The new Conservative chief won over Tory members during the leadership campaign by vowing sweeping tax cuts of more than £30 billion.

She regularly clashed with rival Mr Sunak who described her economic plans as unrealistic.

Ms Truss is also on a collision course with First Minister Nicola Sturgeon over independence.

The outgoing foreign secretary branded Ms Sturgeon an “attention-seeker” and has promised to never let Scotland leave the UK.

Nicola Sturgeon.

The SNP leader insists Ms Truss will be a “disaster” in the role.

UK ministers are reportedly considering a new “referendum act” which would potentially stop independence even if a majority of voters back it.

Ms Truss has also vowed to back ramping up domestic oil and gas production again in Scotland’s north-east.

The incoming prime minister believes Scotland should continue extracting fossil fuels to ease the cost of living crisis.

This is a breaking news story – updates to follow.

