Interactive map shows all the disabled Changing Places toilets in Tayside and Fife

By Saskia Harper
July 25 2022, 5.53am
Our map shows where all the Changing Places toilets are across Tayside and Fife.
As a disabled person, finding the nearest toilet isn’t always as simple as nipping into the nearest supermarket or Starbucks.

For some people, depending on your disability, even a ‘standard’ disabled toilet might not meet your needs.

Changing Places toilets exist to ensure those who need them can easily access them and can go to the toilet with dignity.

But what is a Changing Places toilet? Where can they be found in Tayside and Fife? And just how many does each local area have?

Check out our interactive map to find out if there is a Changing Places toilet near you.

What is a Changing Places Toilet?

A Changing Places toilet is different from a standard disabled toilet. They have extra features and space to meet the needs of those who need to use them.

Features include:

  • A height adjustable adult-sized changing bench
  • A tracking hoist system, or mobile hoist if this is not possible
  • Adequate space in the changing area for the disabled person and up to two carers
  • A centrally placed toilet with room either side for the carers
  • A screen or curtain to allow the disabled person and carer some privacy.

They exist because standard disabled toilets do not always meet the needs of all disabled people and their carers.

Many people with a range of disabilities will prefer or need to use Changing Places toilets.

This includes those who have a spinal injury, muscular dystrophy, multiple sclerosis or an acquired brain injury.

How many Changing Places toilets are there in Tayside and Fife?

Throughout Courier country there are many Changing Places toilets, particularly in cities and larger towns.

However, they can also be found in smaller towns and villages throughout the region.

Fife has the most Changing Places toilets, with 24 across the whole area. Most of these can be found in Kirkcaldy and Glenrothes.

Surprisingly, St Andrews only has one, despite the huge number of visitors the town receives each year.

At second, Angus has 10 across its towns, scattered across Arbroath, Forfar, Friockheim, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

Coming in third is Dundee City, which has Changing Places toilets in venues such as the V&A, Dundee Science Centre, Ninewells Hospital and the train station.

And finally, Perth and Kinross has the least Changing Places toilets with just four; three of which are located in Perth.

The data, correct as of July 25 2022, shows variations in the number of Changing Places toilets available to the populations across the four local authority areas.

Perth and Kinross has a larger population than Dundee, yet has five fewer Changing Places toilets.

And Angus has the smallest population of all four local authority areas, yet has the second most Changing Places toilets.

