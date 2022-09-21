Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Douglas Ross rivals ridicule Tory leader over bogus appointment

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was mocked by rivals after claims he was hiring a new aide accused of embellishing past links to Labour.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
September 21 2022, 12.00pm Updated: September 21 2022, 12.01pm
Photo of Justin Bowie
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.

Scottish Tory leader Douglas Ross was mocked by rivals after claims he was hiring a new aide accused of embellishing past links to Labour.

The Times reported that new appointee Craig Paterson was apparently able to convince the Conservatives into believing he spent years as a key adviser to ex-Scottish Labour leader Jim Murphy.

But he was quickly let go as the party’s would-be head of research after allegations surfaced about his CV.

The claims left Holyrood Tory chief Mr Ross facing embarrassing attacks from his rivals.

Jim Murphy.

Baffled ex-Labour boss Mr Murphy wrote: “I have never knowingly met this guy let alone employed him in any role, ever.”

Former Labour adviser Blair McDougall said nobody who worked for Mr Murphy during his long stint in politics had any knowledge of Mr Paterson.

He wrote: “I spoke to or texted everyone who worked for Jim over the last 25yrs and nobody knows this guy – including the staff members who he claims to have worked alongside every day.

“That Douglas Ross could have been taken in by such an easily verifiable lie is extraordinary.”

A photo credited to Craig Paterson from a work biography online.

Senior SNP politicians were also quick to join in on the ridicule.

Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn said: “They could really do with a senior political adviser.”

Perth MP Pete Wishart joked: “The first question in securing a job for the Scottish Tories now is ‘have you ever knowingly worked for Scottish Labour’?”

According to reports, Mr Paterson also told the Tories he spent years working for ex-Glasgow MP John Robertson.

‘New information’

The Scottish Conservatives confirmed Mr Paterson’s job offer had been overturned.

A spokesperson said: “We will no longer be hiring this person after new information came to light.”

The embarrassing news came as the newest Tory MSP was sworn in at Holyrood on Tuesday.

Former Perth and Kinross councillor Roz McCall replaced departing Dean Lockhart in parliament.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

More from Scottish politics

Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation
RCN Scotland said the shortfall of nursing students was ‘extremely worrying’ (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Shortfall of nursing students ‘extremely worrying’, says RCN Scotland
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Liz Truss trying to 'drill her way' out of energy crisis
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Emotional Fergus Ewing demands rapid A9 improvement after more road deaths
Why are some Scottish MPs not swearing allegiance to the new King?
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
North-east Tory MP David Duguid back in UK Government in Liz Truss reshuffle
Mercedes Villalba
Emergency rent freeze should be backdated by months, claims Dundee MSP
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Rory Stewart wants UK to honour Queen by tackling world poverty

More from The Courier

Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Gary Bowyer urges Dundee squad to embrace long journey for TNS clash as he…
0
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Banned Perth football fan given time for coaching course after nurse stab threats
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Perth father of bride admits threatening future son-in-law with hammer
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
Anger mounts in Perth as flood-struck motorist told to buy more sandbags
0
Douglas Ross was left with a red face.
LISTEN: How to get involved in Dundee FC's stadium plans
Why will the Stone of Destiny be used in King Charles III coronation

Editor's Picks