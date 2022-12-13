Tayside SNP MSPs ‘push back’ on demands for inquiry into region’s breast cancer services

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Leading SNP politicians in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire were accused of trying to sidestep demands for a probe into NHS Tayside’s breast cancer services.

In a joint statement, local MSPs admitted calls for an inquiry should be “given consideration” – while stopping short of asking for one ahead of a meeting with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

The SNP MSPs – including Deputy First Minister John Swinney – said improving treatment should be the “immediate focus” instead of a larger investigation.

Breast cancer services in Tayside were thrown into turmoil after an exodus of senior staff left the region with no expert oncologists.

A documentary by The Courier explored accusations of a cover-up and claims women were put at risk by being given lower doses of chemotherapy from 2016 to 2019.

A risk assessment stated patients faced a 1-2% increased risk of their cancer returning, but former specialists who worked in Tayside have strongly disputed this.

Nicola Sturgeon denied earlier in December breast cancer services in the region had collapsed.

Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens have all supported calls for an investigation.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the SNP group is trying to “push back” against a Holyrood inquiry and warned the Scottish Government was in a “state of denial”.

VIDEO: Our documentary exposes new evidence and cover-up claims

The letter from MSPs was signed by Mr Swinney, cabinet members Mairi Gougeon and Shona Robison, ex-ministers Graeme Dey and Joe FitzPatrick, and Perthshire’s Jim Fairlie.

‘Multiple reviews’

It read: “While any calls for a further inquiry should be given consideration, there have been multiple reviews and the immediate focus of NHS Tayside must be on strengthening the service.

“Our priority is that these vital services meet the needs of the women of Tayside who rely on them for specialist care.

“We will also meet again with the health secretary to discuss the matter in more detail and share the perspectives of each of our constituencies.”

But Mr Marra said: “It is of little surprise that the SNP are so keen to push back on the inquiry the women of Tayside need.

“Their approach to dealing with this crisis has failed.

“Despite repeated assurances given to me in parliament there has been no progress in rebuilding the service.

“The first minister insists that a breast cancer oncology service with no breast cancer oncologists has not collapsed. That is illustrative of the state of denial the government finds itself in.”

Health chief Mr Yousaf earlier told The Courier he was “not convinced” a public inquiry was necessary since numerous reviews into the scandal had been carried out.

He added: “I am not sure what would be gained by a further independent inquiry into those matters.”