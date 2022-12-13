Tayside SNP MSPs ‘push back’ on demands for inquiry into region’s breast cancer services

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Tayside SNP MSPs ‘push back’ on demands for inquiry into region’s breast cancer services

Leading SNP politicians in Dundee, Angus and Perthshire were accused of trying to sidestep demands for a probe into NHS Tayside’s breast cancer services.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
December 13 2022, 6.00am Updated: December 14 2022, 10.13am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Demands have been made for an inquiry into the breast cancer scandal. Image: PA.

In a joint statement, local MSPs admitted calls for an inquiry should be “given consideration” – while stopping short of asking for one ahead of a meeting with Health Secretary Humza Yousaf.

The SNP MSPs – including Deputy First Minister John Swinney – said improving treatment should be the “immediate focus” instead of a larger investigation.

Deputy First Minister John Swinney. Image: PA.

Breast cancer services in Tayside were thrown into turmoil after an exodus of senior staff left the region with no expert oncologists.

A documentary by The Courier explored accusations of a cover-up and claims women were put at risk by being given lower doses of chemotherapy from 2016 to 2019.

A risk assessment stated patients faced a 1-2% increased risk of their cancer returning, but former specialists who worked in Tayside have strongly disputed this.

Nicola Sturgeon denied earlier in December breast cancer services in the region had collapsed.

Labour, Conservatives, Lib Dems and Greens have all supported calls for an investigation.

Dundee-based Labour MSP Michael Marra said the SNP group is trying to “push back” against a Holyrood inquiry and warned the Scottish Government was in a “state of denial”.

VIDEO: Our documentary exposes new evidence and cover-up claims

The letter from MSPs was signed by Mr Swinney, cabinet members Mairi Gougeon and Shona Robison, ex-ministers Graeme Dey and Joe FitzPatrick, and Perthshire’s Jim Fairlie.

‘Multiple reviews’

It read: “While any calls for a further inquiry should be given consideration, there have been multiple reviews and the immediate focus of NHS Tayside must be on strengthening the service.

“Our priority is that these vital services meet the needs of the women of Tayside who rely on them for specialist care.

“We will also meet again with the health secretary to discuss the matter in more detail and share the perspectives of each of our constituencies.”

Dundee Labour MSP Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

But Mr Marra said: “It is of little surprise that the SNP are so keen to push back on the inquiry the women of Tayside need.

“Their approach to dealing with this crisis has failed.

“Despite repeated assurances given to me in parliament there has been no progress in rebuilding the service.

“The first minister insists that a breast cancer oncology service with no breast cancer oncologists has not collapsed. That is illustrative of the state of denial the government finds itself in.”

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf at Ninewells Hospital A&E. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Health chief Mr Yousaf earlier told The Courier he was “not convinced” a public inquiry was necessary since numerous reviews into the scandal had been carried out.

He added: “I am not sure what would be gained by a further independent inquiry into those matters.”

