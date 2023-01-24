EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services ‘unsafe’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Tayside psychiatry vacancies worst in Scotland as expert warns national services ‘unsafe’

Tayside is at the epicentre of a "national scandal" in adult psychiatry care, with senior managers breaking ranks to brand wider services across Scotland "unsafe".
Derek Healey By Derek Healey
January 24 2023, 6.00am Updated: January 24 2023, 11.04am
General adult psychiatry services in Tayside have more vacancies than anywhere else in Scotland.
The region was likened to a “canary in the coal mine” as new analysis found it has the worst record for recruiting general adult psychiatry consultants anywhere in the country.

The Courier can reveal a professional body representing leading psychiatrists is warning patients in Scotland are being put at risk by services at breaking point.

Situation is ‘critical’

Dr Amanda Cotton, chair of the Senior Medical Managers in Psychiatry group, said: “The situation regarding consultant psychiatrist vacancies across Scotland is critical.

“A review of vacant consultant posts undertaken by our group of Senior Medical Managers in Psychiatry last year demonstrated true vacancy rates in Scotland from 13% to over 50% around the country.

“Often it is the most impoverished areas of the country, and the areas that experience the worst rates of drug-related deaths, that have the least number of psychiatrists.

“This is a national scandal.”

Dr Cotton is also Associate Medical Director for Mental Health and Learning Disability Services at NHS Borders.

She warned bosses are trying to manage a “terrible shortage” of consultant psychiatrists by employing temporary locum doctors, “some of whom might not have undergone the necessary training”.

She added: “This is unsafe and would not be accepted in other areas of healthcare.”

‘Services must be scaled back’

Dr Cotton said the current situation in psychiatry would be like allowing doctors to operate with surgical training.

The expert said staff are “overwhelmed”.

And she called for a reduction in the number of services being offered until the next generation of consultants is trained.

She said: “We have raised our concerns directly to the Scottish Government and asked that they begin an urgent conversation with the Scottish public about what care specialist mental health services can and cannot provide over the next few years.

“Staff in mental health services need to feel they are doing a job that is safe, realistic and achievable.”

Crisis in Tayside laid bare

New analysis from the Senior Medical Managers in Psychiatry group, seen by The Courier, lays bare the extent of the crisis in Tayside and across Scotland.

The region should be employing 24.5 full time equivalent consultants in general adult psychiatry but has only five in post.

NHS Tayside chief executive Grant Archibald with chairwoman Lorna Birse-Stewart.

Health chiefs have tried to plug the gaps with temporary locum hires but still has a need for 4.5 full time equivalent staff.

It means 18% of Tayside’s psychiatry requirements are currently unfilled, the worst rate anywhere in Scotland.

The vacancy rate across the country as a whole is 9%.

In Fife, the vacancy rate is 8%.

‘Shocking’

Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra described the figures as “truly shocking” and said they “lay bare the massive task in rebuilding mental health services”.

He said: “The situation in Tayside – considerably worse than the rest of Scotland – has been described to me as the canary in the coal mine of an over-stretched mental health service nationally.

“Despite all of the warnings, the major reports and promises of action from SNP ministers there is scant progress on any of the big issues.”

NHS Tayside said the health board is working closely with staff to develop new workforce models, including advanced prescribing roles for non-medical practitioners.

A health board spokesperson added: “There is a UK-wide shortage of consultant psychiatrists which is creating a very challenging recruitment environment.”

SNP minister Kevin Stewart said the mental health workforce has “expanded significantly” under the current government.

Mr Stewart noted that “record numbers of staff” are providing more varied support to a larger number of people than ever before.

He added: “As part of our ongoing commitment and investment, we are working with partners to develop both a new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy and Workforce Plan in 2023.”

