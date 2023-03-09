Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Kate Forbes could ‘split’ the SNP if she wins, fears Westminster deputy Mhairi Black

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black fears Kate Forbes could end up splitting the party if she succeeds in the race to become the next first minister.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 9 2023, 11.00am Updated: March 9 2023, 11.03am
Photo of Justin Bowie
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black fears Kate Forbes could end up splitting the party if she succeeds in the race to become the next first minister.

The firebrand Paisley MP – who became Stephen Flynn’s No2 in December – said “I don’t know” when asked if the SNP would be fractured by the finance secretary winning.

Ms Forbes sparked widespread anger last month when she launched her campaign to become SNP leader after admitting she would have voted against gay marriage.

Kate Forbes is running to become SNP leader. Image: PA.

Ms Black, who got married to wife Katie last year, took aim at Ms Forbes in a lengthy Twitter thread days later saying she had been “incredibly hurt” by her party colleague’s comments.

The House of Commons SNP deputy has backed Dundee-based Humza Yousaf to succeed Nicola Sturgeon, claiming he is the best candidate for the job.

Speaking on political podcast The Bunker, Ms Black claimed what Ms Forbes said had been “damaging”.

‘Wait and see’

When asked if her becoming SNP leader would split the party, she said: “Honestly I don’t know, to tell you the truth.

“It’s very much a wait and see what happens. I wouldn’t even want to risk that, that’s why I’m backing Humza.

“I think he’s the best person to be able to band folk together again.”

In her public criticism of the finance chief on social media, Ms Black claimed Ms Forbes had “alienated swathes of the population”.

Health secretary Mr Yousaf emerged as the early frontrunner to take over from Ms Sturgeon and he has secured a number of key endorsements.

He has been backed by every elected politician in Dundee, including Ms Sturgeon’s close ally Shona Robison.

He has pitched himself to SNP members as the continuity candidate best-placed to carry over the outgoing first minister’s legacy.

However, questions have been raised over his record in government and polling indicates Ms Forbes still has a chance of victory.

A new Channel 4 survey found the two were almost neck-and-neck among SNP voters.

Debate fallout

In an STV debate on Tuesday, the finance secretary launched an extraordinary attack on her leadership rival’s performance in Holyrood.

She claimed he had failed as transport minister, justice secretary and health chief, escalating the party’s simmering civil war.

Humza Yousaf has been backed by Mhairi Black. Image: PA.

SNP insiders were left reeling from the debate which brought wounds festering within the independence movement out into the open.

Highland MSP Emma Roddick, who has backed Mr Yousaf, said Ms Forbes “went too far” in her criticisms of Mr Yousaf.

Perthshire SNP veteran Pete Wishart warned it was “not a good look” for leadership contenders to be trashing their party’s record in government.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
2
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
3
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
4
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Dundee jeweller’s anger at ‘brazen’ vandal’s attack on city centre shop
2
5
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
6
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
7
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Dundee man ‘endangered children’ by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
8
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
9
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
6ft dinosaur statue stolen from outside Angus family’s front door

More from The Courier

SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Seven libraries in Perth and Kinross saved from permanent closure - for now
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
John Frederiksen opens up on Raith Rovers exit as he salutes fan backing that…
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Montrose 'professional gambler' denies role in football star Kane Hester booking plot
Burnside School Carnoustie
Storm-damaged Burnside Primary was among Angus PPP schools with construction flaws
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Thursday court round-up — Retail raid and street lockdown
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Scottish dining and drams aplenty as popular restaurant The Bothy is set to open…
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
9 cocktails you have to try during St Andrews Cocktail Week
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Alliance Trust: Dundee investment firm boss hails results amid challenging conditions
SNP Westminster deputy leader Mhairi Black. Image: PA.
Raith Rovers quarterly report card: Cup runs, loan stars and a 14-match unbeaten run
The site of the proposed St Andrews beer garden
St Andrews beer garden plan delayed amid fears for pedestrians - and fossilised fish

Editor's Picks

Most Commented