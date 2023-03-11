EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn backs Humza Yousaf in leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

EXCLUSIVE: Dundee’s SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn backs Humza Yousaf in leadership race

The high profile endorsement is a big win for the Broughty Ferry-based candidate for first minister.
Justin Bowie By Justin Bowie
March 11 2023, 6.00am
Photo of Justin Bowie
Stephen Flynn officially backed Humza Yousaf.
Stephen Flynn officially backed Humza Yousaf.

SNP Westminster chief Stephen Flynn is backing Humza Yousaf to become Scotland’s next first minister.

The Dundee-born MP tops a long list of senior party figures who now favour of Mr Yousaf succeeding Nicola Sturgeon in the top job.

Mr Flynn, who became Westminster leader in December, said the health secretary’s childcare plans and energy policies for the north-east convinced him he was the best man for the job.

Ms Sturgeon and her deputy, John Swinney, are yet to formally endorse anyone, which makes Mr Flynn the most senior SNP politician to declare who he wants to win.

Humza Yousaf is vying to replace Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

He told The Courier: “The public are crying out for hope right now.

“I’ve listened closely to all three candidates and their plans to tackle the economic challenges facing us and I believe Humza is best placed to offer that hope.”

Mr Flynn’s House of Commons SNP deputy Mhairi Black has already backed Mr Yousaf.

Former SNP Westminster chief Ian Blackford also supports Dundee-based Mr Yousaf’s bid.

The health secretary’s campaign team said the fact he had been backed by the party’s No1 and No2 in London showed he is best-placed to unite the independence movement.

‘Focused on delivering’

Mr Flynn added: “His plan to fast track the expansion of childcare and support parents with upfront childcare costs can be a real game changer.

“Coupled with his belief in the necessity for both energy security and an energy transition that protects the climate and people’s jobs – it’s clear that Humza is focused on delivering for our economy.”

The Aberdeen South MP said he will officially cast his ballot for Glasgow Pollok MSP Mr Yousaf on Monday, two weeks before the contest ends.

Kate Forbes has been critical of Mr Yousaf. Image: PA.

Mr Yousaf emerged as the early frontrunner to take over from Ms Sturgeon when Kate Forbes sparked anger by admitting she would have voted against gay marriage.

He has pitched himself to SNP members as the continuity candidate best-placed to carry on her legacy if he takes power.

However, polling indicates Ms Forbes still has a chance of winning the race and she has been heavily critical of Mr Yousaf’s record in government.

During an explosive STV debate on Tuesday, she claimed he was responsible for record A&E waiting times as health chief and said he had failed in all of his major briefs.

Supporters of Mr Yousaf’s campaign in the north and north-east were stunned by her attack on him and warned SNP feuding risked undermining the party.

