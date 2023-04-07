Angus mum takes fight over ‘broken’ university funding model to Holyrood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus mum takes fight over ‘broken’ university funding model to Holyrood

Caroline Gordon started a petition claiming some young Scots are being prevented from going to higher education in Scotland.

By Rachel Amery
Mum Caroline Gordon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

An Angus mum is worried her children will be locked out of universities in Scotland because of the SNP government’s funding model.

Mum-of-three Caroline Gordon, who studied law at Dundee University, wants her children to be able to get the same opportunities as her when it comes to higher education.

However, she says the Scottish Government’s way of funding free university places for Scottish students – championed by the SNP – means there is effectively a “cap” on how many get accepted each year.

She is worried this will mean her children will be forced to apply for university places in England as a result.

Ms Gordon submitted a petition to the Scottish Parliament, urging the government to review how it funds university places to make sure it does not inadvertently discriminate against Scottish students.

‘Going to university changed my life’

Each year the Scottish Government sets how much funding it will provide to Scottish universities to cover free tuition fees.

More students from less affluent backgrounds are going to Scottish universities, in part thanks to a programme called ‘widening access’.

Statistics from the Scottish Funding Council show 16% of Scottish students at Scottish universities in 2022 came from the 20% most deprived areas of the country.

Ms Gordon says this way of setting funding, coupled with the increasing demand on the widening access programme, is leading to an artificial cap on how many Scottish students can go to university in Scotland.

She said: “What really resonates with me here is the idea that going to university changed my life and my outcomes.

Mum Caroline Gordon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“There are people who are working really hard but then find they can only go to university if they can afford to because they are being locked out of higher education.

“For example there was no one from Scotland who didn’t meet the widening access criteria on nine courses at Edinburgh University.”

It costs £1,820 for a Scottish student to study law at Edinburgh University if they did not get their fees covered by the government – but it would be £9,250 a year for those coming from elsewhere in the UK and £24,500 for international students.

‘All kids are being let down’

Ms Gordon, who lives in Carnoustie, said the way universities are funded is unfairly pitting children from privileged backgrounds against those from deprived backgrounds.

Since 2006 there has been an 84% increase in the number of Scottish applicants being refused a place at a Scottish university.

Ms Gordon said: “Supply has not increased with demand.

“If you take a step back, all kids are being let down by the current system.

Mum Caroline Gordon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

“I am someone who has had a good career and been successful, and I am horrified that this might mean my kids are blocked out of education.

“We are now looking to send my kids elsewhere to get their education.”

She added: “Any kind of discrimination is horrible and I don’t want anyone feeling like there is not a place for them here.”

Education system ‘rigged’, says Marra

This is an issue Dundee-based MSP Michael Marra has raised with former first minister Nicola Sturgeon.

He said nearly 4,500 people have signed Ms Gordon’s petition because they feel the education system is “rigged” against their children.

The Labour MSP said: “There used to be a simple, fair deal in Scottish education – if you studied hard and got the right grades you got into university with the chance to build the future your hard work entitles you to.

“That deal is no longer available to ever growing numbers of young people across Scotland.”

He said the SNP’s business model imposed on universities is what has brought about this issue.

Mr Marra added: “For 14 years [the SNP] have refused to increase the rate paid to universities for educating Scottish students.

Michael Marra MSP. Image: Supplied

“The folly of that decision will only be exacerbated by current inflationary pressures to which the Scottish Government has singularly failed to respond.

“All of this leaves universities chasing students from overseas and across the world to pay the cost of teaching Scottish students.”

Centre-right think tank Reform Scotland also criticises the set-up. The group is running a campaign called “scrap the cap” to change what Ms Gordon says is an unfair funding model.

Lindsay Paterson, a member of the think tank’s commission on school reform, suggests graduates contribute to the cost of their education with a deferred fee, which is paid once they start to earn more than the average salary in Scotland.

She added: “The proceeds from the repaid fees would free up money to provide bursaries for entrants to university from low-income families.

“Such a system would ensure a ‘no win, no fee’ university education.”

Government defends its funding model

The Scottish Government says since 2006 the number of Scottish students going to Scottish universities has increased by 30% to over 33,000 in 2020-21.

A government spokesperson said: “Recent UCAS data shows a record number of 18-year-old Scots secured a place at our world class universities in 2022.

“Our commitment to free tuition means that, unlike elsewhere in the UK, Scottish-domiciled students studying in Scotland do not incur additional debt of up to £27,750, and average student loan debt in Scotland is the lowest in the UK.”

After criticism from Ms Gordon, a spokesman for Edinburgh University added it takes its commitment to widening access “very seriously”, but added: “The number of students we can accept from Scotland is capped by the Scottish Government, which means that applicants are only in competition with those who are also within their own fee pool, for example within Scotland.

“This means that the number of places for international students has no bearing on the number of places available to students from Scotland or the rest of the UK.”

