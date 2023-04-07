St Johnstone striker Chris Kane set post-split comeback target after latest injury setback

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane set post-split comeback target after latest injury setback

The double-winning hero hasn't kicked a ball for the Saints first team in 14 months but could yet feature before this season comes to an end.

By Eric Nicolson
Chris Kane. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson hasn’t given up hope of a Chris Kane comeback this season.

But the latest setback – albeit not a major one – will mean that it will have to be after the Premiership split.

“It’s slow progress,” Davidson reported. “He hurt his calf when he came back.

“Unfortunately for Chris we need to reset his target dates, which is frustrating for him.

“We need to get him back on the training pitch – as we did before – then hopefully he doesn’t pick up any more wee niggles.

“We can target the split. His calf injury is not a bad one. It’s just trying to get his training load right.

“We would love to see him back out on the pitch with the first team because he has been a big miss for the last 14 months.

“He was a key player for us and hopefully he gets up to speed quickly. It is important for him for next season too.”

Davidson added: “Chris works extremely hard.

“He’s had a couple of boys with him injured for a long period of time and that has probably helped him.

“But it’s tough for a player when you don’t see the light.

“We thought he was struggling, then he was out playing a friendly against Arbroath but then he hurt his thigh and now his calf.

“We just need to make sure he is ready to train and play games. It will be a big bonus to get him back.”

It won’t be until next season that the Saints players will have a good surface to play on at McDiarmid Park.

And they’ll have to end a long winless run on it while it’s bumpy and bare.

“Our results at home definitely need to improve,” said Davidson. “The pitch hasn’t helped us.

“We need to maybe change our style of play a little bit on the surface.

“We need to start games well at home, help the crowd get into it and create atmosphere and pressure.

“I thought we did that at times against Aberdeen on Saturday. It’s something we need to continue until the end of the season.

“It is not going to be a great passing or dribbling surface for players. It is about doing certain things well and applying pressure.”

