St Johnstone striker Chris Kane plays game against Arbroath and could be back in first team squad next month, says Callum Davidson

St Johnstone striker Chris Kane has taken part in his first game of football for over a year.

And manager Callum Davidson is hoping that he could be back in first team contention next month.

The double cup winner’s comeback from a serious knee injury that has kept him out of action since the end of January, 2022 is at last gaining real momentum.

A weekend bounce game in Angus was the latest big hurdle the 28-year-old has overcome.

“Chris played 20 minutes against Arbroath at the weekend so that was great news,” said Davidson.

“He’s come through it well.

“There’s still a little bit of pain but that’s to be expected after so long out.

“He’s still about a month away from being ready because he’ll need a few more bounce games.

“But psychologically, getting back on the pitch again is a big moment from him and he’ll see light at the end of the tunnel now.

“When you’re injured for a long time the first step is getting back on the training pitch and then back playing games.

“You can see the difference in him being involved with the lads again.”

Ryan McGowan assessment

Meanwhile, the timescale put on Ryan McGowan’s return from a groin injury will inform Davidson’s decision whether or not he pursues another defender in the free agent market.

“Ryan had a few weeks off to visit family in Australia but he’s back now so we will assess him in the next few days,” he reported.

“He’s not in any pain but because the scan showed it’s a tear we have to take it easy with him.”

There are squad members Davidson will be willing to send out on loan for the remainder of the campaign, with offers already made by lower league clubs ahead of the end-of-month deadline.

“I think a few players would benefit from going out on loan,” he said.

“We have discussed it with them, there is interest there and the loan window is still open so we will see what happens.”