St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change in transfer plans for Callum Davidson

St Johnstone defender Ryan McGowan will be sidelined for several months, Callum Davidson has revealed.

The Aussie international has torn his groin.

It’s too early to set a comeback target but the lay-off for the former Hearts man will be a long-term one.

McGowan has been a key player for Saints since signing in the summer, helping the team in a number of positions.

The injury news has altered Davidson’s end-of-window transfer plans.

“Ryan has had his scan results back and it’s not good news,” said Davidson. “He’s got a badly torn groin.

“He will be out for the foreseeable future and a little bit more, so it’s a real blow for him and for us.

“He’s done a fair bit of damage to it. He didn’t have any pain, which was a worry because there was loads of bruising there but he didn’t feel anything.

“It’s a real shame because Ryan has been very good and he’s versatile. He can play a number of positions for us.

“So with the last couple of days of the window we are assessing what we need.”

‘Constantly moving’

Saints are keen to bring Zak Rudden to McDiarmid Park but Courier Sport understands Dundee will need to sign a striker first, with Motherwell’s Connor Shields a Gary Bowyer target.

“We are working on things but it’s frustrating at this time of year because things are constantly moving,” said Davidson.

“We thought we had someone at the end of last week but it didn’t happen. But we’re still working on it.

“Hopefully over the next 48 hours we will have some fresh faces in and some players will be heading elsewhere.”