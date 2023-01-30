Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction

By Jack McKeown
January 30 2023, 11.48am
The house at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle sold for almost double its guide price. Image: Auction House Scotland
The house at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle sold for almost double its guide price. Image: Auction House Scotland

A three-bedroom detached house in Fife went under the hammer for nearly double its £110,000 guide price.

The property in the village of Kingskettle was on sale with Auction House Scotland. It had a guide price of just £110,000.

After a frantic round of bidding the house eventually sold for £214,000 – a huge £104,000 above its guide price.

The house in Kingskettle sold for £214,000. Image: Auction House Scotland.

The new owners won’t be finished spending money on the house yet. It’s a real fixer-upper and is in serious need of investment.

More than a century old, the home’s features include an open fireplace in the living room and bay windows in two first floor bedrooms that provide terrific views of the Fife countryside.

Spacious countryside home

The Howe of Fife home boasts a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings, a large staircase and lounge.

A second reception room could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom, WC and a kitchen, which is located within the extended part of the house.

The kitchen definitely needs a bit of work. Image: Auction House Scotland.

With holes in the ceiling and very dated units, the kitchen is in most need of renewal.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms – two double bedrooms and one single, as well as a main family bathroom.

A potential buyer would also have the chance to transform the property’s large mature garden and make use of a garage.

Frenzied bidding

Auction House Scotland managing director Mandi Cooper said: “Lot 7, 46 Rumdewan in Kingskettle received a significant amount of interest leading up to our January auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day and resulted in edge-of-your-seat competitive bidding for the property.

“Selling for almost double the guide price, the result demonstrates the power of an auction sale.

There is a garage and a large garden. Image: Auction House Scotland.

“A charming property with lots of potential in a wonderful village location, the lot offers a superb opportunity for the successful buyer to transform it into a truly fantastic home and we wish them the best of luck with their renovation.

“46 Rumdewan was just one of the properties that sold well above its guide price at our January auction, contributing to our fantastic 93% sold success rate and over £3.4m raised for our sellers.

The large garden has plenty of scope. Image: Auction House Scotland.

“We’re now looking forward to our next auction on 23rd March and are currently inviting free entries for this sale.”

Kingskettle, located between Glenrothes and Cupar, was once home to the children’s musical group The Singing Kettle. It offers a range of amenities including pub/restaurants, café and primary school.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
This house in Cellardyke sits right on the waterfront. Image: Thorntons.
Historic £415k waterfront home in Cellardyke has unbeatable sea views
This flat in the heart of St Andrews has been given a luxurious makeover. Image: Rettie.
5 of the best high end flats in Dundee, Fife, Angus and Perthshire
StARLink campaigners Jane Ann Liston and Dr Clive Sneddon
St Andrews councillor says 'I told you so' over impact of HMO freeze on…
Dundarave is in the pretty Highland Perthshire village of Strathtay. Image: Savills
Pretty Strathtay house has separate holiday cottage and was once home to a camel
This house in Kirkmichael has seen its asking price slashed. Image: Zoopla
5 Dundee, Perth, Fife and Angus properties that have had their price tags slashed
Neighbours Joan Forbes and Chris Main oppose the St Andrews clifftop homes
Relief as St Andrews luxury clifftop homes are ruled 'excessive' following appeal
An old stone house sits on the former Lour Road market garden site. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Nearly 50 affordable homes planned for old market garden beside Forfar cemetery
The house at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle sold for almost double its guide price. Image: Auction House Scotland
Auction for Fife three-bedroom fixer-upper starts at £110k
Rescobie Pavilion won the DIA Supreme Award. Image: dapple photography
Inside Rescobie Pavilion: Dundee Institute of Architects' Supreme Award winner

Most Read

1
Raegan McGregor. Image: Facebook
Dundee mum, 27, spat at police officer after getting ejected from train at Perth
2
Lewis Capaldi performing at the party in celebration of the V&A opening in Dundee.
Lewis Capaldi, The 1975 and Niall Horan confirmed for Radio 1’s Big Weekend in…
3
Revellers at Radio 1's Big Weekend at Camperdown Park in Dundee in May 2006. Image: DC Thomson.
Radio 1’s Big Weekend in Dundee: Everything you need to know about festival
4
Andrew Dandie (Agent), Karen Nicoll (Managing Director) and David Laing (Chairman)
£20m investment heading for new Carnoustie business park
5
Lee Murray, former owner of Truth nightclub, has been caught lying.
Fife businessman gained thousands by faking wife’s signature on paperwork
6
Fife mum Judith Clark is Foetal Alcohol Spectrum Disorder (FASD) co-ordinator in Fife
Fife mum on raising awareness of FASD – the ‘hidden’ condition more common than…
7
Ryan McGowan has suffered a torn groin. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone injury blow as Ryan McGowan ruled out for months, prompting a change…
8
Lawrence Kettles leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Joiner who conned Dundee and Angus customers out of £65k narrowly dodges prison
9
The Starbucks and Domino's outlets at Dunsinane Industrial Estate in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Starbucks and Domino’s franchisees speak out in Dundee nursery planning row
8
10
Undated Handout Photo from Wednesday. Pictured: (L-R) Thing and Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams. See PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday. Picture credit should read: PA Photo/© Courtesy of Netflix 2022. WARNING: This picture must only be used to accompany PA Feature SHOWBIZ TV Wednesday.
Wednesday, WitchTok and ‘shiny thing syndrome’ – how witchcraft has become a multi-billion-dollar business

More from The Courier

Jim and Pam Forbes, National Lottery winners from Tayport, are among those who donated the gingerbread house to The Yard. Image: National Lottery/Claire Grainger
Lottery winners to replace destroyed play house at Dundee disabled children's charity
Leslie Amos (foreground) and so Ryan lave Dundee Sheriff Court.
Garage boss's post-pub demolition derby caused chaos in Fife villages
Organist Anna Lapwood is one of the world's best. Despite technical difficulties with the Caird Hall Organ due to seasonal differences in temperature, she performed admirably.
REVIEW: The Caird Hall Organ had a moment, but Anna Lapwood won the day
New head teacher, Ruth McFarlane outside Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
New Levenmouth Academy head teacher Ruth McFarlane starts the job by knocking on 1,000…
Ross Matthews is set to step into breach after Ross Sinclair's departure from Montrose. Image: SNS
Montrose promote 'outstanding prospect' Ross Matthews as 'brilliant' Ross Sinclair makes St Johnstone return
Large plumes of smoke were visible on the A90. Image: Fubar News/Facebook
Driver praised for 'quick actions' during A90 bus fire as probe launched
Nicky Clark. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone have appealed Nicky Clark red card against Rangers says Callum Davidson
Kaylynn Donald and her mother Vicky.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: I broke my wrist taking on a school bully - why do…
Police at the scene of the fatal A9 collision. Image: Graeme Hart/Perthshire Picture Agency
Man who died after being hit by car on A9 in Perth named
The torchlight procession through the streets of Perth for the opening concert of the 2022 Royal National Mòd. Image: Sandy Cook
Economic impact of Royal National Mòd in Perth revealed

Editor's Picks

Most Commented