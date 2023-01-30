Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A three-bedroom detached house in Fife went under the hammer for nearly double its £110,000 guide price.

The property in the village of Kingskettle was on sale with Auction House Scotland. It had a guide price of just £110,000.

After a frantic round of bidding the house eventually sold for £214,000 – a huge £104,000 above its guide price.

The new owners won’t be finished spending money on the house yet. It’s a real fixer-upper and is in serious need of investment.

More than a century old, the home’s features include an open fireplace in the living room and bay windows in two first floor bedrooms that provide terrific views of the Fife countryside.

Spacious countryside home

The Howe of Fife home boasts a sizeable entrance hallway with high ceilings, a large staircase and lounge.

A second reception room could be utilised as a further double bedroom or dining area.

There is also a cloakroom, WC and a kitchen, which is located within the extended part of the house.

With holes in the ceiling and very dated units, the kitchen is in most need of renewal.

On the upper floor are three bedrooms – two double bedrooms and one single, as well as a main family bathroom.

A potential buyer would also have the chance to transform the property’s large mature garden and make use of a garage.

Frenzied bidding

Auction House Scotland managing director Mandi Cooper said: “Lot 7, 46 Rumdewan in Kingskettle received a significant amount of interest leading up to our January auction which translated into several registered bidders on the day and resulted in edge-of-your-seat competitive bidding for the property.

“Selling for almost double the guide price, the result demonstrates the power of an auction sale.

“A charming property with lots of potential in a wonderful village location, the lot offers a superb opportunity for the successful buyer to transform it into a truly fantastic home and we wish them the best of luck with their renovation.

“46 Rumdewan was just one of the properties that sold well above its guide price at our January auction, contributing to our fantastic 93% sold success rate and over £3.4m raised for our sellers.

“We’re now looking forward to our next auction on 23rd March and are currently inviting free entries for this sale.”

Kingskettle, located between Glenrothes and Cupar, was once home to the children’s musical group The Singing Kettle. It offers a range of amenities including pub/restaurants, café and primary school.