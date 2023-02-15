Fears ‘generation of Dundee kids could be left behind’ as Big Noise council funding ‘under threat’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Fears ‘generation of Dundee kids could be left behind’ as Big Noise council funding ‘under threat’

By Lindsey Hamilton
February 15 2023, 5.30am Updated: February 15 2023, 9.29am
Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

There are fears a “generation of children could be left behind” as a flagship Dundee music programme faces a “threat” to its funding.

Big Noise Douglas – which launched five years ago – works with more than 500 youngsters a week, helping them learn to read music and play instruments.

The programme is designed to help youngsters in disadvantaged areas.

It also provides after-school care and sessions during school holidays.

Big Noise Douglas ‘yet to receive funding assurances’

Charity Sistema Scotland, which runs Big Noise Douglas, says it was due to receive the majority of its funding – roughly £660,000 – from Dundee City Council as of 2023/24.

But with budget pressures facing local authorities, the charity says it has “yet to receive any assurances of continued support which was previously promised”.

Sistema Scotland has now submitted a request for reduced funding of £300,000 for the year ahead, to enable it to continue supporting existing users and protect 21 jobs.

Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes helps girl learn guitar at Big Noise Douglas.
Simple Minds bassist Ged Grimes is among those to have helped out at Big Noise Douglas. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

It comes ahead of a budget meeting next week when Dundee councillors will try to plug an £18 million gap in the council’s finances.

A statement from the charity, provided to The Courier, says “a generation of children in one of Dundee’s most disadvantaged areas risk being left behind” if the funding is withdrawn.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “Over the past five years in Douglas, we have provided respectful and empowering support to children and their families – improving their confidence and mental health and wellbeing, helping young people reach their full potential and strengthening communities.

Work of Big Noise ‘more important than ever’

“The families we support are facing extremely challenging circumstances and our work is more important than ever.

“We share Dundee’s vision of ensuring children, citizens and communities have the best opportunities and lives, free from poverty and inequality.

“That’s why we urge the council to keep its promise to the Douglas community and to find a way through these challenging times so that together we can support children who need it most.

Children learn to play violin at Big Noise Douglas.
Pupils can learn to play instruments and read music. Image: Big Noise Douglas

“We recognise the immense pressure the council is facing regarding its budget, which is why we have proposed a reduced funding commitment for the year ahead, but a generation of young people in the city cannot be left behind at this vital moment.”

A petition has also been launched by parents in the area, urging the council to continue its commitment to Big Noise Douglas.

The petition – started by Lynne Rihoy – has already received hundreds of backers.

Petition highlights ‘definite change’ in children

It states: “As a parent with one child attending Big Noise after school, I can say that I have noticed a definite change for the better within my child.

“They are gaining confidence, social skills, team participation and the discipline required to be able to learn a musical instrument – all of which I think are skills that can be transferred to other aspects of their lives.

A group from Big Noise at DC Thomson's Meadowside headquarters.
A group from Big Noise at DC Thomson’s Meadowside headquarters. Image: Big Noise Douglas

“Please sign and share this petition to highlight the major benefits that the Big Noise has brought and can continue to bring to our community.”

Next month, Big Noise Douglas will celebrate five years with a concert at the Caird Hall alongside members of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

A 2021 study by Dundee University found young people involved in the scheme to be “more confident and focused”.

Council leader responds to Big Noise funding plea

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, insists no final decisions have yet been made.

He told The Courier: “The council won’t set its budget until February 23 and as everyone will appreciate, it has been a moving feast in recent weeks.

“The administration is continuing to work to balance the £18m financial gap facing Dundee City Council.

John Alexander says the council is working to “strike the right balance” with its budget. Image: Alan Richardson

“We are not unique in that challenge and there’s a delicate balance between all of the priorities, projects and investments required in the city.

“A 30% council tax increase would be required to stand still and clearly, that is not on the table.

“We are working to strike the right balance in the toughest of circumstances.”

