Fears ‘generation of Dundee kids could be left behind’ as Big Noise council funding ‘under threat’

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

There are fears a “generation of children could be left behind” as a flagship Dundee music programme faces a “threat” to its funding.

Big Noise Douglas – which launched five years ago – works with more than 500 youngsters a week, helping them learn to read music and play instruments.

The programme is designed to help youngsters in disadvantaged areas.

It also provides after-school care and sessions during school holidays.

Big Noise Douglas ‘yet to receive funding assurances’

Charity Sistema Scotland, which runs Big Noise Douglas, says it was due to receive the majority of its funding – roughly £660,000 – from Dundee City Council as of 2023/24.

But with budget pressures facing local authorities, the charity says it has “yet to receive any assurances of continued support which was previously promised”.

Sistema Scotland has now submitted a request for reduced funding of £300,000 for the year ahead, to enable it to continue supporting existing users and protect 21 jobs.

It comes ahead of a budget meeting next week when Dundee councillors will try to plug an £18 million gap in the council’s finances.

A statement from the charity, provided to The Courier, says “a generation of children in one of Dundee’s most disadvantaged areas risk being left behind” if the funding is withdrawn.

Nicola Killean, chief executive of Sistema Scotland, said: “Over the past five years in Douglas, we have provided respectful and empowering support to children and their families – improving their confidence and mental health and wellbeing, helping young people reach their full potential and strengthening communities.

Work of Big Noise ‘more important than ever’

“The families we support are facing extremely challenging circumstances and our work is more important than ever.

“We share Dundee’s vision of ensuring children, citizens and communities have the best opportunities and lives, free from poverty and inequality.

“That’s why we urge the council to keep its promise to the Douglas community and to find a way through these challenging times so that together we can support children who need it most.

“We recognise the immense pressure the council is facing regarding its budget, which is why we have proposed a reduced funding commitment for the year ahead, but a generation of young people in the city cannot be left behind at this vital moment.”

A petition has also been launched by parents in the area, urging the council to continue its commitment to Big Noise Douglas.

The petition – started by Lynne Rihoy – has already received hundreds of backers.

Petition highlights ‘definite change’ in children

It states: “As a parent with one child attending Big Noise after school, I can say that I have noticed a definite change for the better within my child.

“They are gaining confidence, social skills, team participation and the discipline required to be able to learn a musical instrument – all of which I think are skills that can be transferred to other aspects of their lives.

“Please sign and share this petition to highlight the major benefits that the Big Noise has brought and can continue to bring to our community.”

Next month, Big Noise Douglas will celebrate five years with a concert at the Caird Hall alongside members of the Royal Scottish National Orchestra.

A 2021 study by Dundee University found young people involved in the scheme to be “more confident and focused”.

Council leader responds to Big Noise funding plea

Councillor John Alexander, leader of Dundee City Council, insists no final decisions have yet been made.

He told The Courier: “The council won’t set its budget until February 23 and as everyone will appreciate, it has been a moving feast in recent weeks.

“The administration is continuing to work to balance the £18m financial gap facing Dundee City Council.

“We are not unique in that challenge and there’s a delicate balance between all of the priorities, projects and investments required in the city.

“A 30% council tax increase would be required to stand still and clearly, that is not on the table.

“We are working to strike the right balance in the toughest of circumstances.”