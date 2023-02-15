Perth hairdresser raises thousands for three charities in memory of stillborn daughter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Perth hairdresser raises thousands for three charities in memory of stillborn daughter

Stephen Eighteen By Stephen Eighteen
February 15 2023, 5.51am Updated: February 15 2023, 7.22am
Ashleigh Rattray and daughter Maizie celebrate completing a landmark run in Glasgow. Image: Ashleigh Rattray.
Ashleigh Rattray and daughter Maizie celebrate completing a landmark run in Glasgow. Image: Ashleigh Rattray.

A Perth hairdresser whose child was stillborn has been raising funds for three charities close to her heart.

Ashleigh Rattray, 39, suffered the heartbreak of her daughter Mayla’s death nine years ago.

She has since raised thousands of pounds for Sands, a charity for stillbirth and neonatal deaths, through events and physical activities.

The 39 year old has also generated funds and awareness for Team Alexis Rose, which was formed by Alan Glynn and his wife Ruth after their 19-month-old daughter died of meningitis in February 2011.

And if that isn’t enough, Ashleigh additionally raises money for Cystic Fibrosis Trust due to her nephew and niece both having the condition.

Twin connection

Alan and Ruth have raised more than £200,000 for meningitis charities in memory of their daughter Alexis Rose Dlugolecka.

Ashleigh’s Sands work has been motivated by the loss of Mayla who, as with Alexis Rose, was a twin.

Ruth and Alan Glynn, and Alexis Rose.
Ruth and Alan Glynn, and Alexis Rose.

Alexis Rose is survived by Christina while Maizie, 9, was Mayla’s identical half.

“I have a similar background to Alan,” Ashleigh said.

“I had twin girls and also lost one.”

Birthday grave trip to remember Mayla

Ashleigh had previously given birth to healthy boy Logan, now 12, when she became pregnant with twins.

After 36 weeks a scan showed up a concern and she was sent to Ninewells for an emergency C-section.

Mayla weighed just 3Ib and tragically didn’t make it, while Maizie, at 3Ib 11oz, survived after a month in hospital being fed out of a tube.

“We always go to Mayla’s grave on her birthday and let off the same number of balloons as their age,” Ashleigh said.

“Maizie comes along so she is aware of what happened.

“We try not to dwell on it too much but try to keep her memory alive as well.

“Maizie has always been okay. Logan has been more aware of what happened because he was three years old when it happened.

“Time definitely heals but you never forget.”

Ninewells fundraising

After Mayla’s passing Ashleigh focused on supporting Sands.

The charity exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a tot.

Ashleigh Rattray with partner Mark and children Logan, Maizie and Myah. Image: Ashleigh Rattray.

Further money has been raised for the Ronald McDonald Suite, where Ashleigh stayed during Maizie’s month-long stay in Ninewells.

With good friend Danny Murray she walked all 96 miles of the West Highland Way in just 29 hours.

They also raised more than £3,000 at two football charity events.

5K achievement for Maizie

Ashleigh turned to running as a form of fundraising after meeting Alan.

She did some trail challenges, 10K events and half marathons including the Great North Run.

As a member of Team Alexis Rose, earlier this month she completed her fastest half-marathon, in Glasgow, in an impressive 1 hour 46 minutes.

What’s more, Maizie ran the 5k event in 31 minutes.

Ashleigh will also join the team for her first marathon, in Manchester, on April 16.

Cystic fibrosis symptoms

All proceeds will go to Cystic Fibrosis Trust as a nod to the children of her younger brother Ryan and his partner Rachel.

Ashleigh’s nephew Kian, 13, and niece Ella Rattray, 7, who both live in Perth, each have the genetic condition.

Kian and Ella Rattray both have cystic fibrosis. Image: Ashleigh Rattray.

“Both Ryan and Rachel carry the gene,” Ashleigh said.

“There is a one in three chance their children will have cystic fibrosis and unfortunately both of them ended up having it.

“They both have very, very mild forms of cystic fibrosis so they’re lucky.

“It can affect breathing and, if it is really bad, can affect the pancreas.

“But so far so good.”

‘Salt of the earth’ hairdresser

Ashleigh and her partner Mark Mitchell have another daughter, Myah, 3.

A hairdresser for more than 25 years, Ashleigh now she runs her own company, Hair by Ashley Rattray, and rents out salon space at Mollison’s in South Street, Perth.

Meanwhile, Alan Glynn this month marked the 12th anniversary of his daughter’s meningitis death by launching a new challenge.

It is to complete 12 fitness activities per month for 12 months. These can include a walk, run, trip to the gym, fitness class, swim or cycle for any length of time/distance.

Alan Glynn has raised thousands of pounds for charity.

Alan is appreciative of all those who support his charity, and Ashleigh firmly falls into this category.

“Ashleigh and her family are salt of the earth,” he said.

“Myself, Ruth and the kids can’t thank them enough for their continued support throughout the years.”

Ashleigh said: “I hope that, with the money and awareness raised doing the charity events, fewer and fewer families will ever have to feel the pain of losing a child.”

