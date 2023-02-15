World-first project to heat Fife homes with hydrogen celebrates milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A project to supply hundreds of Fife homes with hydrogen for heating and cooking has taken a major step forward.

The H100 Fife project will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world.

The hope is it will demonstrate the potential for the entire UK gas network to deliver hydrogen gas.

Up to 300 homes in the Levenmouth area can opt into the scheme.

The four-year trial will see customers given free hydrogen-ready boilers and cooking appliances, which will be maintained at no cost.

Those taking part will not save any money as energy bills will remain the same.

However, there is a financial incentive of around £1,000, spread over the course of the trial, to compensate customers for any disruption. Participants can opt out at any time.

How will the hydrogen project work?

A 7MW wind turbine, owned and operated by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Fife Energy Park since 2016, will supply the renewable electricity for the project’s hydrogen production and storage site in Methil.

Six purpose-built pressure vessels store the hydrogen. This ensures supply won’t be disrupted during even the coldest weather conditions.

From there hydrogen is sent to homes in Buckhaven.

The green hydrogen will also be odourised to ensure it has the same distinctive smell as natural gas.

Main contractor appointed

SGN has appointed engineering firm Altrad Babcock as the main contractor for the project which it describes as a “key milestone”.

The firm will build the hydrogen production and storage site for the project.

This includes carrying out civil, buildings and mechanical work as well as the electrical controls.

SGN’s chief executive Mark Wild OBE said: “Altrad Babcock has a wealth of experience in delivering pioneering energy sector projects and will bring considerable knowledge and know-how to H100 Fife.

“We’re thrilled to have overcome the global commercial and procurement challenges facing many construction projects.

“We can now get on with building our production and storage site so we can deliver green hydrogen into homes.

“Altrad Babcock aims to begin site development in the coming months, having already started work on procurement.”

H100 Fife controversy

Despite the project’s green credentials, it has also attracted controversy.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell says he is “really sceptical” about the project.

And Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Alex Lee accused the Scottish Government of “wasting millions supporting these industry pet projects like H100”.

Meanwhile Prof Alastair Lewis from York University has argued that hydrogen burning could leave those in more deprived communities vulnerable to air pollution.

But a Scottish Government Spokesperson says hydrogen has “an important role to play in our journey to a net zero economy”.