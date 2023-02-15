World-first project to heat Fife homes with hydrogen celebrates milestone

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
World-first project to heat Fife homes with hydrogen celebrates milestone

By Rob McLaren
February 15 2023, 5.55am Updated: February 15 2023, 12.14pm
SGN chief executive Mark Wild OBE (centre) with Andy Colquhoun and Stephen Cunniffe from Altrad Babcock. Image: SGN.
SGN chief executive Mark Wild OBE (centre) with Andy Colquhoun and Stephen Cunniffe from Altrad Babcock. Image: SGN.

A project to supply hundreds of Fife homes with hydrogen for heating and cooking has taken a major step forward.

The H100 Fife project will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world.

The hope is it will demonstrate the potential for the entire UK gas network to deliver hydrogen gas.

Up to 300 homes in the Levenmouth area can opt into the scheme.

The four-year trial will see customers given free hydrogen-ready boilers and cooking appliances, which will be maintained at no cost.

Those taking part will not save any money as energy bills will remain the same.

However, there is a financial incentive of around £1,000, spread over the course of the trial, to compensate customers for any disruption. Participants can opt out at any time.

How will the hydrogen project work?

A 7MW wind turbine, owned and operated by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Fife Energy Park since 2016, will supply the renewable electricity for the project’s hydrogen production and storage site in Methil.

Levenmouth will host the world’s first Hydrogen energy project with a five year trial.

Six purpose-built pressure vessels store the hydrogen. This ensures supply won’t be disrupted during even the coldest weather conditions.

From there hydrogen is sent to homes in Buckhaven.

The green hydrogen will also be odourised to ensure it has the same distinctive smell as natural gas.

Main contractor appointed

SGN has appointed engineering firm Altrad Babcock as the main contractor for the project which it describes as a “key milestone”.

The firm will build the hydrogen production and storage site for the project.

This includes carrying out civil, buildings and mechanical work as well as the electrical controls.

SGN’s chief executive Mark Wild OBE said: “Altrad Babcock has a wealth of experience in delivering pioneering energy sector projects and will bring considerable knowledge and know-how to H100 Fife.

The site at Methil where the H100 trial will be based.

“We’re thrilled to have overcome the global commercial and procurement challenges facing many construction projects.

“We can now get on with building our production and storage site so we can deliver green hydrogen into homes.

Altrad Babcock aims to begin site development in the coming months, having already started work on procurement.”

H100 Fife controversy

Despite the project’s green credentials, it has also attracted controversy.

Green MSP Mark Ruskell says he is “really sceptical” about the project.

And Friends of the Earth climate campaigner Alex Lee accused the Scottish Government of “wasting millions supporting these industry pet projects like H100”.

Meanwhile Prof Alastair Lewis from York University has argued that hydrogen burning could leave those in more deprived communities vulnerable to air pollution.

But a Scottish Government Spokesperson says hydrogen has “an important role to play in our journey to a net zero economy”.

Tags

Conversation

