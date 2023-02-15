Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy

By Graham Brown
February 15 2023, 5.55am
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google

Plans have come forward for three luxury homes on the site of a long-established Angus smiddy.

Family firm McMurtrie Blacksmiths’ planning bid centres around their operation in Wellbank.

The company has operated from there for more than half a century.

But they say the building is now in a poor condition and not viable for the future.

Wellbank blacksmith
The site is at the north entrance to the village. Image: Google

A newly-lodged application shows plots varying between 630 sq. m. and 830 sq. m. for three detached three/four bedroom homes.

Each house would have its own vehicle access.

Architects say the design of the L-shaped properties will be in keeping with the scale and character of houses in the village.

Wellbank housing bid
Plans show three L-shaped houses on the site. Image: Angus Council

They also hope the layout of the plan will improve the entry to the north of the village, with the site sitting opposite Wellbank war memorial.

It is also near the village playpark, where a major upgrade is now underway after a £120,000 windfall from offshore renewables developer Seagreen.

Site history

There were previously houses on the site.

A 100-year-old Ordnance Survey map shows a group of buildings at what was known as Four Mile House.

The site was cleared in the 1960s to build a garage and blacksmiths workshop which has been used by successive generations of the McMurtrie family.

The business also previously sold petrol and diesel but the pumps were closed in the mid-1990s and the fuel storage tanks dug up.

The applicants supporting statement says: “The present building, being used solely as a blacksmith’s workshop, consists largely of a large metalworking and fabrication shed with various ad hoc extensions.

“The building is in poor condition and comprises of primarily rendered brickwork walling and corrugated roof sheeting.

Wellbank smiddy
The rear of the site. Image: Google

“It is extremely utilitarian and generally has a negative impact on the village character and environment.

“The change of use to housing will significantly reduce present noise impact on adjacent properties.

“It will improve the outlook for neighbours and generally the perception of the village edge.

“Heavy vehicles manoeuvring onto the site will cease.”

Consultation has opened on the proposal.

Angus planning officials have set a target date of early April for a decision on the application.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Angus & The Mearns

The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Jute factory colleagues George and Ethel Bruce celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Taste test: Angus takeaway 5-in-1 up for top accolade at British Kebab Awards -…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Teachers offered new pay deal in bid to halt strike action
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Had enough of winter? Our pictures show signs of spring in Tayside, Fife and…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Montrose paedophile downloaded days-worth of vile videos, including clips involving animals
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Alyth holiday park owners 'delighted' by approval for major site expansion
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
'Substantial' Angus hen sheds approved as councillors dismiss rural 'industrialisation' fears
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
NHS Tayside ‘sorry’ after promoting cervical cancer smears without word ‘women’
9
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Obituary: Helene Sturrock, founder of Letham Craft Shop in Angus

Most Read

1
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Police and paramedics called to Dundee street after man assaulted
2
Nicola Sturgeon and Kezia Dugdale.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I am proud to live in Nicola Sturgeon’s Scotland
5
3
Missing Fife man Ernest Nicolson
New CCTV images released of missing Fife man as concern grows
4
Winds Dundee Tay Bridge
Yellow warning issued as 50mph winds expected to batter Tayside and Fife
5
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Cowdenbeath farm sells for over £1.3m amid ‘remarkable’ rural sales
6
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Kinross couple launch bid to open dog park
7
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
School strikes set to continue as union rejects new teacher pay offer
8
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Dundee barber could be forced to cut his losses as scaffolding leaves business ‘hidden’
9
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Angus gin firm says deposit return scheme will ‘decimate business’
3
10
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Cocaine dealer told to leave Scotland but returned to set up in Dundee flat

More from The Courier

smiling Nicols Sturgeon waving from a window.
COURIER OPINION: Nicola Sturgeon's dedication to Scotland and its people cannot be doubted
Nicola Sturgeon in front of a saltire flag.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Nicola Sturgeon did not sow political division, but she did come to…
Nicola Sturgeon
DEREK HEALEY: Nicola Sturgeon will be a tough act to follow for those waiting…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Nicola Sturgeon revealed her plans to a handful of friends - but kept ministers…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Listen: Stooshie podcast – Nicola Sturgeon resignation special
Nicola Sturgeon during the press conference announcing she was stepping down as First Minister.
ANDREW LIDDLE: Nicola Sturgeon excelled at winning power but failed at exercising it
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Wednesday court round-up — Skip-dipper and cannabis blocks
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
Family of Fife man who died in custody receives 'thorough investigation' pledge from Scotland's…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
RAB DOUGLAS: James McPake got important lessons at Dundee and Dunfermline is the right…
The family blacksmith's business has operated on the Wellbank site since the 1960s. Image: Google
14 reasons why Nicola Sturgeon has stepped down as first minister

Editor's Picks

Most Commented