Family firm launches bid for houses on site of Angus village smiddy

Plans have come forward for three luxury homes on the site of a long-established Angus smiddy.

Family firm McMurtrie Blacksmiths’ planning bid centres around their operation in Wellbank.

The company has operated from there for more than half a century.

But they say the building is now in a poor condition and not viable for the future.

A newly-lodged application shows plots varying between 630 sq. m. and 830 sq. m. for three detached three/four bedroom homes.

Each house would have its own vehicle access.

Architects say the design of the L-shaped properties will be in keeping with the scale and character of houses in the village.

They also hope the layout of the plan will improve the entry to the north of the village, with the site sitting opposite Wellbank war memorial.

It is also near the village playpark, where a major upgrade is now underway after a £120,000 windfall from offshore renewables developer Seagreen.

Site history

There were previously houses on the site.

A 100-year-old Ordnance Survey map shows a group of buildings at what was known as Four Mile House.

The site was cleared in the 1960s to build a garage and blacksmiths workshop which has been used by successive generations of the McMurtrie family.

The business also previously sold petrol and diesel but the pumps were closed in the mid-1990s and the fuel storage tanks dug up.

The applicants supporting statement says: “The present building, being used solely as a blacksmith’s workshop, consists largely of a large metalworking and fabrication shed with various ad hoc extensions.

“The building is in poor condition and comprises of primarily rendered brickwork walling and corrugated roof sheeting.

“It is extremely utilitarian and generally has a negative impact on the village character and environment.

“The change of use to housing will significantly reduce present noise impact on adjacent properties.

“It will improve the outlook for neighbours and generally the perception of the village edge.

“Heavy vehicles manoeuvring onto the site will cease.”

Consultation has opened on the proposal.

Angus planning officials have set a target date of early April for a decision on the application.