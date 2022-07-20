Dad of Perth girl who died of meningitis vows to continue raising awareness after smashing £200k milestone

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The father of Perth girl Alexis Rose Dlugolecka, who died of meningitis in February 2011, has vowed to continue fundraising and raising awareness in her memory.

Team Alexis Rose was formed by Alan Glynn and his wife Ruth following the passing of their 19-month-old daughter.

The Perth couple have organised a host of activities supported by son Billy, 19, daughter Amber, 10, and Alexis Rose’s twin Christina, 13.

Team Alexis Rose have raised almost £200,000 for meningitis charities and Alan, 42, says the effort will not stop here.

“As long as I have breath in my body we will continue to do this in Alexis Rose’s memory.”

‘We did something like 43,000 miles’

Their fundraising events usually involve fitness and wellbeing.

A virtual Land’s End to John O’Groats challenge took place to to mark the tenth anniversary of her death last year.

The team of 38 participants, including Alan and Ruth, each completed 1,083 miles to correspond with the length of Britain.

They walked, ran, cycled and rowed over eight months to exceed their 41,154-mile target.

Alan said: “We absolutely smashed it. We did something like 43,000 miles.”

This year a group of more than 20 people are each running or walking 5km 19 times, with the latter number chosen because Alexis died when she was 19 months old.

“It is going really, really well,” Alan said.

‘Our main thing is education’

Alan has run a total of 46 races, from 5Ks to marathons.

Next month he is walking the West Highland Way with four others and is planning to walk the John Muir Way and run the Loch Ness 10K, Scottish Half Marathon and Falkirk Half Marathon with other members of Team Alexis Rose.

Next year he is running another three marathons to add to the six he has already completed.

“We put zero pressure on fundraising anymore,” Alan said. “Fundraising is optional. We have links and facilities to fundraise. Our main thing is education.”

‘Many still think it is a hangover’

Many are still unaware of the effects of meningitis, Alan believes.

He added: “Before we lost Alexis Rose we thought it was primarily in young children, we thought the rash was the main thing when actually the rash is one of the last things to come and sometimes the rash doesn’t even come.

“There are side-effects, after-effects, losing limbs, all sorts. We are very well-versed in it now and we have to keep on doing it.

“Many university students still think it is a hangover and a lot of people again don’t get vaccinated as well.

“It is about trying to make people aware and educate people. We will do this as much as we can.”

‘A family’s worst nightmare’

They are also giving back to the community, with a recent example being sponsorship of the away strip of Perth football team Jeanfield Swifts.

We are delighted to announce our new partnership with Team Alexis Rose who are the sponsors of our away strip this… Posted by Jeanfield Swifts AFC on Wednesday, 13 July 2022

“I have a couple of very good friends there,” Alan said. “The manager Jimmy Carle and the striker Billy Carle are brothers who have done several things for us, as did assistant manager Mark Allison.

“They supported us so we would like to support them.”

Team Alexis Rose is also the recipient of sponsorship from Perth salon F&K Hair Lounge in aid of Meningitis Now.

Reflecting on the past 11 years, Alan added: “It is hard and full of ups and downs. What happened to us is a family’s worst nightmare but in the grand scale of things we have done alright.

“It is amazing what we have achieved as a team and a unit. Sometimes when you go through stuff you don’t take it in but now we can look at what we have achieved. It is amazing.”

Click here to contribute to The Meningitis Family Forever Fund.