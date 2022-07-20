Families make a splash at Dundee’s Wild Shore, as waterpark’s five year anniversary approaches

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Families make a splash at Dundee’s Wild Shore, as waterpark’s five year anniversary approaches

By Dawn Donaghey and Mhairi Edwards
July 20 2022, 5.53am
Fun on the inflatable playground at Wild Shore, Dundee. Pictures by Mhairi Edwards/DCT Media.
Visitors from across Tayside, Fife and Scotland flocked to Dundee’s waterpark Wild Shore yesterday for fun, fitness and a chance to cool down in the hot weather.

It’s almost five years since Wild Shore (formerly Foxlake) opened at City Quay.

And the attraction has built an impressive following with all ages keen to try out everything from wild swimming to the inflatable playground and watersports.

The inflatable obstacle course is just one of the water-based attractions at Wild Shore, City Quay, Dundee.

As temperatures topped 26ºC we spoke to visitors, and manager Craig Gunn, an Abertay University graduate, about the unexpected health benefits of using the park.

“We started in 2017 with just the cable wakeboarding (a cable pulls riders over the surface of the water on a board, a bit like surfing).

“And we had stand up paddleboarding and the ringo (groups ride on water aboard a big inflatable ring),” Craig, 26, explained.

Thousands of visitors

“Then we got the aqua park the following year (a giant floating obstacle course) and we’ve added obstacles to it since, including the floating trampoline.”

Craig Gunn, manager at Wild Shore, Dundee.
Visitors from across Scotland enjoyed the aqua park this week.

The park now welcomes around 2000 visitors a week and is open from the end of March to the end of October.

Craig, who moved to Dundee from East Lothian while studying social sciences at Abertay University, has been part of the team since the beginning.

Not as easy as it looks!

It’s clear how much enjoyment he gets from managing the venue: “It’s great for all ages. For kids it almost tricks them into doing something active while also having fun,” he said.

“There are lots of adults who come off saying ‘that’s harder than you think’. The obstacles look easy, but are surprisingly hard work and fun at the same time.

Taking on the challenge of the monkey bars.
Making a splash on the slide.

“There are easy and more challenging obstacles so it’s a good variety for people and they can try the ones they want to.”

‘Fun workout’

Julia Shaw, 25, and friend Darcey Reid, 18, came for a day out from Montrose – and didn’t expect to keep fit at the same time as having fun.

“Balancing and pulling yourself up, it was a full body workout,” Julia laughed. “But it was really good and it’s perfect weather for it.”

A young visitor enjoying the floating trampoline.

Darcey said: “I really enjoyed it. It was a workout, but such great fun.”

Craig continued: “Another benefit for health and wellbeing is it’s really rewarding when you complete something. It gives people a boost to their confidence.

“For some that will be jumping in the water, for others it’s jumping off the top into the water.

A big jump from the top of the obstacle course.

“One lady today said she was nervous as she’d never even jumped into a pool before. And when she came off she said she’d loved it!”

Alex Russell, 14, and friend Alex Massie, 13, both from Stanley, said they found the course quite easy.

Taking a tumble.

“It was great fun, said Alex R. “We go wild swimming in the Tay at Perth without wetsuits, so the water here today felt warm! We’re going wakeboarding now.”

School groups

Craig said: “We get lots of school and scout groups in so it’s great for children in the area to get to use it and feel those benefits.

“It’s so nice seeing people having fun and coming off or after activities and they’re excited and feeling positive.

All smiles on the slide.

“Anyone six years and up can do it, that’s the beauty of it.

“There are lifeguards across the course. So, as long as you are comfortable in water, come along and try, you’ll enjoy it!”

Jumping between obstacles on the inflatable at Wild Shore.
Crossing the finish line!
  • For further details see Wild Shore’s opening times and prices here.

