Families make a splash at Dundee’s Wild Shore, as waterpark’s five year anniversary approaches

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Visitors from across Tayside, Fife and Scotland flocked to Dundee’s waterpark Wild Shore yesterday for fun, fitness and a chance to cool down in the hot weather.

It’s almost five years since Wild Shore (formerly Foxlake) opened at City Quay.

And the attraction has built an impressive following with all ages keen to try out everything from wild swimming to the inflatable playground and watersports.

As temperatures topped 26ºC we spoke to visitors, and manager Craig Gunn, an Abertay University graduate, about the unexpected health benefits of using the park.

“We started in 2017 with just the cable wakeboarding (a cable pulls riders over the surface of the water on a board, a bit like surfing).

“And we had stand up paddleboarding and the ringo (groups ride on water aboard a big inflatable ring),” Craig, 26, explained.

Thousands of visitors

“Then we got the aqua park the following year (a giant floating obstacle course) and we’ve added obstacles to it since, including the floating trampoline.”

The park now welcomes around 2000 visitors a week and is open from the end of March to the end of October.

Craig, who moved to Dundee from East Lothian while studying social sciences at Abertay University, has been part of the team since the beginning.

Not as easy as it looks!

It’s clear how much enjoyment he gets from managing the venue: “It’s great for all ages. For kids it almost tricks them into doing something active while also having fun,” he said.

“There are lots of adults who come off saying ‘that’s harder than you think’. The obstacles look easy, but are surprisingly hard work and fun at the same time.

“There are easy and more challenging obstacles so it’s a good variety for people and they can try the ones they want to.”

‘Fun workout’

Julia Shaw, 25, and friend Darcey Reid, 18, came for a day out from Montrose – and didn’t expect to keep fit at the same time as having fun.

“Balancing and pulling yourself up, it was a full body workout,” Julia laughed. “But it was really good and it’s perfect weather for it.”

Darcey said: “I really enjoyed it. It was a workout, but such great fun.”

Craig continued: “Another benefit for health and wellbeing is it’s really rewarding when you complete something. It gives people a boost to their confidence.

“For some that will be jumping in the water, for others it’s jumping off the top into the water.

“One lady today said she was nervous as she’d never even jumped into a pool before. And when she came off she said she’d loved it!”

Alex Russell, 14, and friend Alex Massie, 13, both from Stanley, said they found the course quite easy.

“It was great fun, said Alex R. “We go wild swimming in the Tay at Perth without wetsuits, so the water here today felt warm! We’re going wakeboarding now.”

School groups

Craig said: “We get lots of school and scout groups in so it’s great for children in the area to get to use it and feel those benefits.

“It’s so nice seeing people having fun and coming off or after activities and they’re excited and feeling positive.

“Anyone six years and up can do it, that’s the beauty of it.

“There are lifeguards across the course. So, as long as you are comfortable in water, come along and try, you’ll enjoy it!”

For further details see Wild Shore’s opening times and prices here.