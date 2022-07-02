Dundee experts on 3 unexpected fitness benefits you’ll get from jumping on the kids’ trampoline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee experts on 3 unexpected fitness benefits you’ll get from jumping on the kids’ trampoline

By Cara Forrester
July 2 2022, 5.53am
3 benefits you'll get from trampolining.

You might think it’s a form of fitness just for kids, or a great way of getting them to exercise in the garden to give you some peace!

But trampolining can give you some real benefits too.

We asked Rory Fairgrieve, director at Ryze Dundee, and park manager Logan MacLean, to tell us what you’ll get out of it.

Would you have a go on the trampoline?

And it might persuade you to ditch the gym in favour of a jump on the trampoline instead!

1. Time saving cardio

Many of us enjoyed the benefits of taking up jogging or running during the pandemic.

But trampolining can be a quick way of getting your cardio!

Rory explains trampolining for just 10 minutes gives the equivalent benefits to a 30 minute run.

Trampolining gives benefits.

It also stimulates cardiovascular flow in a way that’s beneficial for ridding the body of waste and toxins.

He adds: “Studies show trampolining for 10 minutes is also 68% more effective than a 33 minute cardiovascular working.”

2. Improve your home working posture

Working from home gives rise to poor posture and closer access to the biscuit tin!

Logan explains regular sessions on a trampoline can help posture as well as your general muscle health.

Trampoline workouts can help with posture.

He says: “When you’re bouncing on a trampoline your core muscles are almost constantly engaged – keeping you stable, balanced and meaning a tauter, stronger stomach and lower back.”

And for those of us who have become snacking champions, regular trampolining increases the body’s metabolic rate, increasing its ability to burn calories efficiently.

3. Ditch the screens and flip out

We all spend a lot of time in front of screens – for work and in our down time.

Rory says he’s noticed the mental health benefits of putting down your phone and having a go on the trampoline.

Could you master it?

He explains: “We’re used to living in a world where we get everything right away – but practising a new skill like bouncing on a trampoline and learning to do the more advanced moves can help build patience in people all ages.

“That’s why we say that trampolining can be for any age and ability.

“It’s great to watch a someone’s face when they’ve been trying and trying to master something like a flip and they finally do it!”

And another added benefit to your mental health is the increase in endorphins as well as the benefits of regular exercise to sleep and helping you relax.

