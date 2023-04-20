‘Wine bar revolutionaries’: Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Politics Scottish politics

‘Wine bar revolutionaries’: Oil and gas protesters target Holyrood as SNP-Green cracks show

Humza Yousaf faced pressure from climate campaigners, his own party and Greens.

By Justin Bowie
SNP rebel Fergus Ewing. Image: Fraser Bremner.

Anti-fossil fuel campaigners stood on tables and sat on the floor outside the Holyrood chamber as they demanded the SNP strongly oppose all future North Sea oil and gas projects.

Demonstrators from activist group This is Rigged claimed Humza Yousaf’s government is falling in the fight against climate change and insisted workers need more support in the shift toward renewables.

At the same time, the new first minister faced demands from Aberdeen-based Greens MSP Maggie Chapman to help stop Rosebank oil field near Shetland from being explored.

While the protest happened outside, Highland SNP rebel Fergus Ewing was inside the debating chamber branding the SNP’s Green coalition partners “wine bar revolutionaries”.

Mr Ewing, jabbing a finger towards his government colleagues, warned ditching all oil and gas projects in the north-east would be “economic masochism” since tens of thousands of workers still rely on the sector.

The Inverness and Nairn MSP’s tirade against the Greens saw him given a ticking off from Holyrood’s deputy presiding officer – his sister Annabelle Ewing.

It showed Mr Yousaf faces a tough job balancing competing demands from environmentalists and party backbenchers who differ on the future of the energy industry.

Under Nicola Sturgeon, the SNP committed to shifting toward renewables as quickly as possible at the expense of fossil fuels due to the climate emergency.

Holyrood was brought to a standstill three weeks ago during Mr Yousaf’s inaugural First Minister’s Questions due to oil and gas hecklers.

Holyrood was hit by further oil and gas protests.

Only one activist managed to interrupt the SNP leader today, but protesters outside the chamber insisted there remains more his government must do.

They said his party’s blueprint for shifting away from fossil fuels – known as the just transition – is not ambitious enough given the scale of the crisis.

Speaking while sat on the floor, protester Emma Brown told us: “All we want is for the Scottish Government to vocally oppose new oil and gas projects that are in the pipeline.

“At the moment they’re not providing a fully funded transition for Scotland’s oil workers. They talk about it and talk about it, but there’s no concrete proposals. We need action now.”

This is Rigged activist Emma Brown.

She added: “We were here at COP26, and we heard what they had to say, but they need to follow through with action. At this stage words are not going to cut it.”

Earlier this month protesters from This is Rigged warned they planned for “maximum disruption” by targeting offshore industry infrastructure.

Organiser Eilidh McFadden also vowed the group would continue protesting at Holyrood each week to make their voice heard.

Responding to questions, Mr Yousaf said his government was committed to ensuring oil and gas workers can find job opportunities in the renewables sector.

He said to Ms Chapman: “Unlimited extraction of fossil fuel is not consistent with our climate obligations. That’s why we need a new plan for Scotland’s energy system.”

