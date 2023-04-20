Dundee & Angus College estimates loss of £1m since UK left the EU

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee & Angus College estimates loss of £1m since UK left the EU

The impact of funding cuts and other financial consequences of Brexit are highlighted by Dundee City Council's chief executive.

By David Nicoll, Local Democracy Reporter
Dundee & Angus College Kingsway campus.
Dundee & Angus College Kingsway campus.

Dundee and Angus College estimates suffering a drop of £1m in funding since Brexit.

The loss is stated in a report written by Dundee City Council’s chief executive, Gregory Colgan, in which he lays out some of the local economic impact caused by the UK leaving the EU.

It comes after it was reported in March the college needs to make savings of £2.5m.

In the report, Mr Colgan acknowledges various funding packages provided by the UK Government since Britain left the world’s largest trading bloc at the end of January 2020.

Among these was an announcement in January that Dundee will be one of 111 areas awarded funding from a second round of the UK Government’s Levelling up Fund.

From this, the city will get £14.4 million towards redeveloping the Bell Street multi-storey car park into a sustainable transport hub, with 350 EV charging points.

However, he wrote: “Despite the allocations, the resources available for Dundee fall short of what would have been expected from the EU.”

Mr Colgan’s report is titled: “Brexit Update and proposed mainstreaming of ongoing post-Brexit work.”

This and other issues related to Brexit economic impact will be discussed by councillors at the local authority’s policy and resources committee on Monday.

‘College concerns since Brexit’

A spokesperson for Dundee and Angus College said: “Reduction in European funding has been a concern for D&A College since Brexit, as it is for the local region.

“Lack of access to funding previously available has not been effectively mitigated by alternative options for the college sector, which overall has some impact on the activity of D&A.”

‘Courses offered limited’

Mr Colgan’s report continues: “Dundee & Angus College estimates a drop of £1 million, affecting the courses they can offer, while there are limits on the funding the council would have liked to provide through Business Gateway.

“There is also uncertainty about funding beyond March 2025, affecting medium-term planning.

“A letter has been sent to the UK and Scottish Governments about the distribution formulas used for the allocation of new funding streams to replace EU funding, saying these take insufficient account of deprivation.”

Greg Colgan, chief executive of Dundee City Council. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Craig Duncan, Liberal Democrat councillor for Broughty Ferry, said: “A loss of £1m of precious funding for Dundee & Angus College.

“This an establishment which has local jobs for local people and provides education for local people, the loss of this amount – as a direct result, according to this report, of Brexit – is nothing short of catastrophic.”

He added: “Those who sold the abstract idea of Brexit, given the way it’s turned out – and we’re not finished yet – really ought to be ashamed of themselves.

“They’ve taken us away from what was never a perfect deal, but was arguably an awful lot better than where we are now and there’s no guarantee of any direct way back anymore.”

Councillor Craig Duncan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Willie Sawers, the council’s SNP administration finance spokesperson, said: “The financial costs to Dundee are vast, both for the public through the adverse impact on the cost of living crisis, but also the negative impact on businesses and the academic community.

“The report reveals that the average cost of household food bills have increased by £210 per year (across the UK).

“This is surely the craziest economic mismanagement by any UK Government in living memory.”

