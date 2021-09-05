Solheim Cup: USA fight back to within a point on fluctuating second morning at Inverness

Down in all four foursomes early in the day, the USA finally rallied to slash Europe’s lead to a single point in the third session of the Solheim Cup.

Despite the loud urgings of fans on the first teeat Inverness, the home side appeared flat in the early morning, but as the temperature rose so did they. They turned around three of the matches to win the session 3-1.

Europe now lead 6 ½ to 5 ½ going into the second day fourballs. USA captain Pat Hurst has rested both of her top players, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson, for the fourth session.

Maguire and Reid are Europe’s sole winners

World No 1 Korda and Ali Ewing were again well off form as Leona Maguire and Mel Reid won 5&4 for Europe’s only point on Sunday morning.

Ireland’s Maguire collected her third point in as many games and she and Reid were ahead from the first hole against the out-of-sorts Korda and Ewing.

Once again the debutant proved to be the spark as Europe were four up after five holes. They went dormie six before Korda finally holed something, again at the long 13th.

But this time it merely prolonged the action for another hole. Maguire holed for the half at the 14th to secure a resounding victory.

It was a surprise partnership for the pair who didn’t know each other much until they came together on Catriona Matthew’s team.

“By the end of the week I just wanted her to like me a little bit,” joked Reid. “Her grit and determination are second to none. It’s been a privilege to play with her the first two days.”

Maguire said the partnership was “something neither of us saw coming”.

“Obviously Catriona saw something in us together, and it’s worked,” she said. “We’re both very determined and fighters.”

Hall and Hull lose in foursomes at last

For a while it seemed like another great morning for Europe. But two of Matthew’s mainstays, Georgia Hall and Charley Hull, suffered defeat for the first time in Solheim Cup foursomes.

Hull had a chance to get herself and Emily Kristine Pedersen back to all square with two to play against Lexi Thompson and Brittany Altomare. But she thinned a bunker shot and then missed a par putt for the win at the 16th.

Thompson holed a curling 20 foot putt at the 17th to take the point 2&1.

In the top match it was nip and tuck the whole way. Georgia Hall holed some long putts to keep herself and Madelene Sagstrom in the hunt. But they lost one down to Dannielle Kang and Austin Ernst, who had drawn a blank on the first day.

The final match of the morning was put on the clock for slow play, nearly three holes out of position. Anna Nordqvist and Matilda Castren led most of the way, but down the stretch Lizette Salas and Jennifer Kupcho turned it around.

Kupcho’s chip-in at the 15th was the second of four holes won by the US duo on the bounce. The rookie holed from 25 feet at 17 to secure the point 3&1.