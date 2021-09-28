Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Golf

Pandemic and powerful American team made it a tougher task at Whistling Straits, thinks Danny Willett

By Steve Scott
September 28 2021, 3.25pm
Danny Willett is targeting a Ryder Cup return in 2023.

Former Masters champion – and 2016 European team veteran – Danny Willett thinks the pandemic had a marked effect the on record loss to the US at Whistling Straits.

The Yorkshireman had an unhappy Ryder Cup debut at Hazeltine – “sh-t” was his description in the post-match press conference in Minnesota, and when asked to expand he added “really sh-t”.

‘It’s just the way it is’

Willett had a rough week at Hazeltine in 2016.

“I was waiting for someone to repeat my assessment of the 2016 match in the press conference,” said Willett, arriving for this week’s Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“But thankfully no one did. It’s just tough. Only rarely does either team go across the pond and win. There is something about being in your home environment.

“It’s just the way it is. Fingers crossed our team will enjoy that next time and go on to win.”

The US team had “that gel they’ve struggled with over the last few years,” he reckoned.

“The Americans were special on paper,” he said. “It looked like it could go the way it did.

“A lot of those lads are the same age and played a lot of college golf together. They play together a lot at home now too, and we saw all of that come together in a team environment.

“Throw in their skill level and their current form and they were always going to be dangerous.”

‘The Tour doesn’t have to re-invent the wheel’

But he doesn’t think it adds up to decades of dominance in the event as some are claiming.

“I’m not sure you can predict 20 years of dominance from one match,” he said. “The Covid stuff has been so tricky for the European Tour.

“Trying to get the lads together had been tricky. Some of them have been in America, in Europe, playing in different bubbles.

“It’s been a very different scenario for young European golfers (during the pandemic) as opposed to young Americans. Hopefully we can get that back when things return to normal.

“The European Tour doesn’t have to re-invent the wheel. It will help when the tour gets going again properly. A couple of team formats would be nice.”

‘I have two years to fix that’

Willett won the Masters in 2016.

Willett was a target for the hostile crowd at Hazeltine after an online article his brother wrote went viral, and he thinks the fans at Whistling Straits were an issue for Europe.

“You never know what influence the crowd had,” he said. “But you definitely don’t get the same adrenaline rush when you hole a putt and maybe only your mum and dad are clapping in a crowd of 50,000 people.

“You are constantly trying to gee yourself up. That’s tiring over a long three days. Plus, they got on top of us that first morning.

“That’s alway a big key. That set the tone for the week. They went out there and won games in which the Europeans have been better.”

His experience in 2016 hasn’t quelled his desire to play for Europe again, though.

“I didn’t enjoy watching it on TV, didn’t enjoy watching the lads get beat,” he said.

“Didn’t enjoy not being around it. I have two years to fix that.”