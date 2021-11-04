Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sport Rugby

Scotland Autumn Series 2021: Lions experience will bolster Scotland for Australia, says Hamish Watson

By Steve Scott
November 4 2021, 10.00pm
Hamish Watson think the Scots Lions will bring back an edge to the national team.

Hamish Watson thinks he’s a better player for his British Lions experience – he just doesn’t know exactly why yet.

The dynamic Scotland openside enjoyed his summer with the Lions even if he only saw a few minutes of a test match. He’s certain that it’s improved him, but thinks it’s going to be a subconscious thing.

‘It’s not like you learn anything new’

“You become a better player without knowing it,” he said as preparations continued for Sunday’s Autumn Series meeting with Australia. “It’s not like when you go away on a Lions tour you learn anything new when you are there, meaning skill-set wise and stuff.

“It’s just being around those sort of players, being in that sort of atmosphere and environment for eight weeks. Subconsciously you are picking stuff up.

“It helps that we have eight Scottish boys coming into camp now (who had that experience). Hopefully we will bring things back to the group that will help them out.

“The Scottish lads got a lot of confidence from that tour. We came back realising how good our group is as well.

“We’re out there with the so-called best players in the UK and Ireland. There will also be confidence in our camp that there were a lot of our boys who could have been out there, but didn’t go. We are pretty confident with this squad moving forward.”

Personally, he will remember the tour fondly, he added.

“I have tried to move on from then – it was three months ago,” he said.

“I really enjoyed my time out there. Game-time wise in the tests I would have liked to have played more. But I think in the last few years I did all I could to get selected, performance wise and training wise, so I have no regrets.

“Different coaches like different things, one different thing sometimes, and that is the way professional sport goes. I look back at that tour and think I had a really good time.”

Close encounters with the Wallabies

In terms of the Wallabies it’s not exactly the same squad as when Scotland romped home by 53-24 four years ago, the last time the two teams met. But there’s some residual confidence from that game remaining, says Watson.

“A few of the boys in camp were part of a fairly decent record the last few times we played them,” he said. “It gives us a little bit of confidence.

“It was a tight one back in 2016. We lost it in the last five minutes, and there was the game we won in Sydney.

“They’ve been been good, closely fought contests. We are looking forward to another tough battle against an in-form Australian team.”

Five consecutive wins – including two over the Springboks – certainly suggests Dave Rennie has the Wallabies playing again after a recent dry spell, agrees Hamish.

“I think we’ve got to contain them, they’ve got a lot of attacking threat,” he said. “Our defence over recent years, definitely in the last year, has also been very good. We’re going to give them a slightly tougher ride than they’ve had recently.

“Our attack’s good but we know we’ve got to defend first and make it difficult for them to score first. Then hopefully we can show what we can do.

“But I think we have to concentrate on our D first because we know how much of a threat they have out there.”

