Masters 2022: Brilliant Scottie Scheffler sucks all the drama out of a Sunday at Augusta

Scottie Scheffler did more than win his first major championship title with the Masters on Sunday – he sucked the Sunday drama right out of Augusta.

They still won’t acknowledge this, of course. Rory McIlroy holing from the bunker on 18 is now on repeat play forever, among the other great Masters moments. Just like Tiger Woods’ chip-in on 16 in 2005 and Phil going for the green on 13 from the trees in 2010.

But just like those – Tiger bogeyed the next two holes and Phil missed the eagle putt – the highlight won’t tell the whole story. This time, despite Rory’s Sunday 64, the tournament was actually won late on Friday afternoon.

Scheffler conquers the weather and set-up

What a way to finish. McIlroy holes out on No. 18 to put pressure on the leader. #themasters pic.twitter.com/L5fWWbR9cj — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

That’s when Scheffler played the back nine of Augusta National like the tough weather conditions and difficult set-up of the first three days hadn’t happened. It gave him a five-shot lead when everyone else seemed to be walking on eggshells.

Two 71s on the weekend were all Scheffler needed to finish it. If he hadn’t nudged his way anti-climatically up 18 then the five shot lead would have stuck the rest of the way.

Immense credit to Scheffler. Less than 60 days ago he hadn’t even won a PGA Tour event. Now he’s won four and smashed the major threshold with World No 1 on his back. This, with much of golf still suspecting he didn’t pass the sight test as the game’s best player.

Even with his massive advantage, at Augusta a five-shot lead can become an ordeal for some. Ask Greg Norman, Jordan Spieth and others. Scheffler said afterwards that the stress weighed heavy on him for 48 hours. You never got an inkling of that on the course – he looked as Zen-like calm as Dustin Johnson ever does.

The short game brilliance, and that swing held up

Scottie Scheffler is the 2022 Masters champion. #themasters pic.twitter.com/smCowk5i8V — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 10, 2022

Furthermore there were no signs of fragility in his game. Occasionally that swing, with all the feet movement and the edge of complete imbalance, looks like it may crack. But it never let him down, and his short game, always vital around Augusta, was picture perfect.

The chip-in at the third, to douse the early spark from Cameron Smith, was one glaring example.

But the up and down at the 11th probably closed the tournament. A two shot swing and maybe Smith takes a less bold line at the 12th and stays dry.

Up ahead, Rory McIlroy was finishing in furious fashion. It reminded one, flicking back through the old Masters final day videos on Youtube, of Gary Player in 1978. From seven strokes back, Player shot 64 to win.

But Rory was 10 shots behind Scheffler. Paul Lawrie’s record at Carnoustie in 1999 remains unassailable as the greatest final round major comeback.

And Scheffler, with the way he’d played the par fives on the homeward half all week, was never going to be Hubert Green, who was overwhelmed in `78.

More great players at one time than golf’s ever had?

It all makes for a fascinating major season of 2022. Is Scheffler like Jordan Spieth in 2015, his game apparently suited to all terrains? Is he in such a rich vein of form he threatens total domination?

Equally fascinating is that we thought we had a maturing generation to dominate golf and the majors for ten to 15 years. But it seems they – McIlroy, Spieth, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele – are being sidelined already.

A new generation in their early to mid-twenties – Scheffler, Collin Morikawa, Cam Smith, Viktor Hovland, Joaquim Niemann, Patrick Cantlay – have arrived. Jon Rahm sort of has a foot in both camps, but he’s got to step up to the mark as well.

This week much of the attention was focused on an ailing icon. He may now only be capable of five tournaments a year. In the meantime, we may have the largest, most varied and talented group of future major champions golf has ever had.