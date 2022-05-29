Spain’s Javier Sainz claims the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge after heartbreaking miss in sudden death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Golf

Spain’s Javier Sainz claims the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge after heartbreaking miss in sudden death

By Steve Scott
May 29 2022, 4.22pm Updated: May 29 2022, 8.19pm
Javier Sainz with the trophy for his win at Newmachar.
Javier Sainz with the trophy for his win at Newmachar.

Javier Sainz, who grew up playing with Jon Rahm in Northern Spain, pulled off a career breakthrough win after sudden death in the Farmfoods Scottish Challenge.

The 29-year-old, now based in Barcelona, holed an eight-foot putt for birdie at the second extra hole – the 18th – at Newmachar. He then watched as Switzerland’s Jeremy Freiburghaus missed a heartbreaker from around three feet to end the contest.

Final round 66 forces late lead

Freiburghaus had birdied the last in regulation just 40 minutes earlier. That forced extra time after Sainz’s five-under 66 had given him the lead at 11-under.

The Swiss player had a four-shot lead overnight after his brilliant Saturday 64, but saw it all fall away on a chilly, showery day in Aberdeenshire.

Sainz is from the same Basque country background as the US Open champion Rahm, and they played together in junior golf. But their careers have gone in markedly different directions.

While Rahm ascended to World No 1, Sainz struggled until his Sunday in Scotland. His €43,000 winner’s cheque at Newmachar is more than double his entire career earnings from six seasons as a professional.

Just the fact that he was contending at all this weekend was enough for him, he said.

‘Winning is secondary’

“It means a lot, but winning is secondary,” he said. “Even if I hadn’t won, this week would have made me happy, because all week in the wind I was in the right positions with a good mind.

“I was not good in my mind three weeks ago, so I only started my season last week in Spain.

“I’m very happy to win in just my second week. It is only the second time I’ve been in the final groups, so that was a good experience.

“I played solid all week I putted really well for two rounds in particular. I am bery happy with the whole week.”

Sainz was certainly not the favourite at four behind going into the final day and still not in the play-off. Freiburghaus outdrove him by 50 to 60 yards on the first play-off hole, but they both ended with par fours.

Again the Swiss was well up the fairway second time around, but when the Spaniard hit into eight feet Freiburghaus almost stiffed his wedge. However the spin took it three feet away and after Sainz holed, the Swiss player missed his simple chance to extend the contest.

‘You learn a lot from players like Jon’

Sainz played with Jon Rahm in junior golf.

Sainz has plenty of good memories from playing in Scotland as an amateur, but this was his first time as a pro.

“I’ve played so many times in Scotland in British Amateurs. I remember playing at Barassie, Dundonald – a hard course – and also the Old Course at St Andrews. They’re good memories from Scotland in my amateur career.

“It helps to come from such a good system in Spain. I played with Jon Rahm until I was 18. He’s from the same area as me and you learn a lot from players like Jon.”

Freiburghaus’ consolation is that it was his second top five in as many weeks and takes him into the top 5 in the Road To Mallorca rankings.

England’s Tom Sloman has a chance on the last hole of regulation to join the play-off, but missed a birdie chance from six feet.

Scotland’s best finishers were Callum Fyfe and Perth’s Daniel Young who finished with three under-par rounds including a one-under 70 on Sunday. They shared 20th place in three-under.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]