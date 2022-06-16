Scottish Rugby drives new women and girls’ strategy to exploit surge in playing numbers

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scottish Rugby has launched an ambitious new strategy for the women and girls’ game which could see the establishment of semi-pro domestic clubs, contracted players and doubling the numbers attending international games.

Murrayfield is seeking to capitalise on the unprecedented rise in women’s participation in rugby after the Covid pandemic. Numbers surged as rugby returned to play, clubs across the country asking Scottish Rugby for assistance in setting up women’s sections.

Investment raised to £4.1m

Last year Scottish Rugby set aside £1.6 million for women and girls’ rugby. They will now raise that to a total of £4.1 million of investment.

The strategy runs until 2026, and envisages continuing restructuring and support to the club game. There will be a pathway through three regional academy locations – one in Inverness – and a drive to widen the profile of the international game.

They hope by the end of the strategy to have two semi-professional teams with 30 contracted players each, playing in a cross-border competition with other national unions.

This could be a women’s URC-style championship, or playing as part of England’s Premiership 15s.

These teams will feed into the national side. Murrayfield hopes to see average crowds of over 7000 per home game by the end of the programme.

Gemma Fay, Scottish Rugby’s head of womens and girls’ strategy, described it as “an exciting time to be involved in the women’s game.”

“This strategy will enable us to channel the passion, enthusiasm and interest that there is for the game within Scotland and ultimately grow the sport,” she said.

“We will focus on connecting all aspects of what it takes to develop a sustainable, thriving game.

“There will be support our clubs to build capacity and establish a clear pathway for our players and people. We will ensure Scotland Women are supported to be successful on the international stage.”

‘We will harness the momentum’

Scottish Rugby’s head of development Gav Scott said that participation levels had soared from 2,680 to 6,173.

“The whole team at Scottish Rugby are excited to get started with plans for the new league and game play structures, the Leadership Academies and mentoring programmes,” he said.

“We will harness the momentum created this season to not only get more women and girls on the field but to also welcome more coaches and referees who are women.

“We acknowledge the underrepresentation of women within coaching, officiating, volunteering and decision-making roles within clubs.

“This strategy will help us support the clubs to provide opportunities for women to get involved in these key roles.”

For the present national team, a minimum of 30 players will be contracted following the World Cup this October. The Scots women have qualified for the tournament, held in New Zealand, for the first time in 12 years.

Scotland is the only one of the current Six Nations teams not to contract players. Instead, squad members have been given individual “support packages”.

These include the paying of wages during the 12-week window of preparation and competition for the World Cup.