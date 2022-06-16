Scottish Rugby drives new women and girls’ strategy to exploit surge in playing numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Scottish Rugby drives new women and girls’ strategy to exploit surge in playing numbers

By Steve Scott
June 16 2022, 11.19am Updated: June 16 2022, 11.21am
(L-R) Hollie Davidson (referee), Gemma Fay (Head of Women and Girls Strategy), and Rachel Malcolm (Scotland Women's captain) at the Womens and Girls Strategy launch in Edinburgh.
(L-R) Hollie Davidson (referee), Gemma Fay (Head of Women and Girls Strategy), and Rachel Malcolm (Scotland Women's captain) at the Womens and Girls Strategy launch in Edinburgh.

Scottish Rugby has launched an ambitious new strategy for the women and girls’ game which could see the establishment of semi-pro domestic clubs, contracted players and doubling the numbers attending international games.

Murrayfield is seeking to capitalise on the unprecedented rise in women’s participation in rugby after the Covid pandemic. Numbers surged as rugby returned to play,  clubs across the country asking Scottish Rugby for assistance in setting up women’s sections.

Investment raised to £4.1m

Last year Scottish Rugby set aside £1.6 million for women and girls’ rugby. They will now raise that to a total of £4.1 million of investment.

The strategy runs until 2026, and envisages continuing restructuring and support to the club game. There will be a pathway through three regional academy locations – one in Inverness – and a drive to widen the profile of the international game.

They hope by the end of the strategy to have two semi-professional teams with 30 contracted players each, playing in a cross-border competition with other national unions.

This could be a women’s URC-style championship, or playing as part of England’s Premiership 15s.

These teams will feed into the national side. Murrayfield hopes to see average crowds of over 7000 per home game by the end of the programme.

Gemma Fay, Scottish Rugby’s head of womens and girls’ strategy, described it as “an exciting time to be involved in the women’s game.”

“This strategy will enable us to channel the passion, enthusiasm and interest that there is for the game within Scotland and ultimately grow the sport,” she said.

“We will focus on connecting all aspects of what it takes to develop a sustainable, thriving game.

“There will be support our clubs to build capacity and establish a clear pathway for our players and people. We will ensure Scotland Women are supported to be successful on the international stage.”

‘We will harness the momentum’

Scottish Rugby’s head of development Gav Scott said that participation levels had soared from 2,680 to 6,173.

“The whole team at Scottish Rugby are excited to get started with plans for the new league and game play structures, the Leadership Academies and mentoring programmes,” he said.

“We will harness the momentum created this season to not only get more women and girls on the field but to also welcome more coaches and referees who are women.

“We acknowledge the underrepresentation of women within coaching, officiating, volunteering and decision-making roles within clubs.

“This strategy will help us support the clubs to provide opportunities for women to get involved in these key roles.”

For the present national team, a minimum of 30 players will be contracted following the World Cup this October. The Scots women have qualified for the tournament, held in New Zealand, for the first time in 12 years.

Scotland is the only one of the current Six Nations teams not to contract players. Instead, squad members have been given individual “support packages”.

These include the paying of wages during the 12-week window of preparation and competition for the World Cup.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]