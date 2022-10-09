Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return

By Steve Scott
October 9 2022, 8.47am Updated: October 9 2022, 9.24am
Scotland's Helen Nelson tackles Lisa Neumann in Sunday morning's game.

Scotland’s excruciating 18-15 loss to Wales in their opening pool match of the World Cup is galling enough even without being so naggingly familiar.

It’s not the first time in 2022 that the Scots have almost completely owned possession and territory, while forcing a lop-sided penalty count on their opponents. In fact it’s the fifth time. They’ve lost all five games to late scores.

The most painful of all

For it to happen on their long-awaited return to the World Cup makes this the most painful of all. A penalty deep into injury time from Keira Bevan was the hammer blow this time, after Scotland had wrestled back from 15-5 down to tie the game.

Wales deserve great credit for riding out two yellow cards and for their defence. They missed only a third of the tackles the Scots did.

And you could convincingly argue that it was only Lisa Thomson’s heroic, try-saving tackle on Alisha Butchers just after the first yellow card that prevented the Welsh from icing the win 20 minutes before Bevan’s match-winning kick.

But the story of 2022 for the Scots – outside the overmatched losses to England and France – has been a failure to turn pressure into points.

Helen Nelson missed six kicks worth 12 points in Whangerei, but it’s not so much that. Tries are the primary currency in the women’s game. And against a set defence, 15 on 15, it seems Scotland simply can’t punch it in from close range unless it’s a lineout drive.

Both Megan Gaffney’s tries came when Wales were shorthanded, and both times they really laboured to get the ball to her in the extra space.

Scots too one-dimensional

Chloe Rollie got the ball in her hands going forward four, maybe five times. One of those was when she had to run out from her own line. Rhona Lloyd barely saw the ball, Gaffney got it maybe twice and scored on both occasions.

There’s pace out there but the Scots are very one-dimensional. Contrast that with Wales, who were inventive and incisive moving the ball behind their pack.

Upfront they didn’t have the power of the Scots but they just about held their own, and they were far better with ball in hand in space.

The stat from the game that really leaps out at you – other than the penalty count – is the Welsh made seven line breaks. The Scots made zero.

Scotland now go on to face Australia and New Zealand. Against the Black Ferns they’ll surely be overmatched, while the Australians will look to run them off the park.

There’s maybe not that much to be gained by a change of approach in these two matches. But by next year’s Six Nations, one hopes the Scots would try to develop a more balanced game.

