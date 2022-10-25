Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia

By Steve Scott
October 25 2022, 10.00pm
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.

Jack Dempsey was a “massive” player when Scotland’s Steve Tandy was working in Australia and the defence coach is thrilled to be working with him again.

Tandy and Dempsey were coach and player with the Waratahs in the 2019 season down under. Just three years later, by virtue of World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, the 14-times capped Wallaby No 8 can play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.

‘Some story’

“It could be some story,” agreed Tandy. “I had a little bit of experience with Jack at the Waratahs back then.

“He was just great to work with. He had a couple of injuries while I was there – a big hamstring injury – so he played a bit but was out for a long period. But he was really engaging and just a really good rugby player when he did play.”

“Jack’s been unbelievable for Glasgow since he came, and in the way he’s really taken to rugby in this hemisphere. He’s explosive and powerful so we’re really happy to have him part of our group.

“He’ll add value and increase competition in an already really strong position for us.”

Tandy thinks the 28-year-old will cope easily with the obvious pressure of turning from green and gold to dark blue.

“These games are always massive and for Jack it will be maybe a little bit bigger than normal,” said Tandy. “But he’s played in big games before, and I think his form has been outstanding.

“With these boys now they focus on their own performance and what they can control. I’m sure Jack will be no different if he does have an opportunity.”

Mental coach joins on Friday

Tandy confirmed that Aaron Walsh, the New Zealander “mental skills coach” would be joining the squad on Friday.

Walsh, who has worked in a variety of sports and most recently with the Chiefs in Super Rugby, focuses on player welfare. He’s to be part of the Scotland set-up in the SAutumn, the Six Nations and next September’s World Cup in France.

“The game is evolving,” said Tandy. “There’s a lot of mental skills involved in big Test matches.

“I think if he can help the guys in big moments and help them perform better, that could add value to us.”

Of the two big changes in the squad, Tandy believes Jamie Ritchie will embrace the captain’s role.

“He’ll do a fantastic job, he’s super-competitive,” said the coach.”He leads and people follow him, and he’s an outstanding rugby player as well.

“He won’t change a lot, he wants to drive standards anyway. He’s maturing, and he’s around lots of experienced guys. He’ll naturally grow and embrace the moment.”

Tandy didn’t watch Finn Russell’s man of the match performance at the weekend for Racing, but said Gregor Townsend was “on top of the performances.”

“I think we are always watching as coaches, particularly in the attacking end of the game,” he said.

“So, we would never say never. But first and foremost we’ve got to really concentrate on the boys who are in for the Autumn period.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Rugby

Tom Hall scores the first of his two tries for Dundee Rugby.
Dundee Rugby's big comeback stalled at the death by Ayr
Shona Campbell will win her ninth cap in Whangerei.
Dundee-born Shona Campbell in at full-back for final World Cup pool match
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: No surprise, but still a shock as Gregor Townsend axes…
Finn Russell is out of the squad and Stuart Hogg is out as captain for the Autumn Tests.
Gregor Townsend removes Stuart Hogg as Scotland captain and axes Finn Russell from Autumn…
Not again!? Scots suffer another heartbreaker in New Zealand, but this is getting to…
To go with story by Jake Keith. A Dundee rugby team set up in memory of a player who took his own life is to host a series of mental health seminars featuring former All Black Ben Atiga. Picture shows; Former soldier Adam Grassie and right, Ben Atiga in his playing days.. Dundee. Supplied by SNS Group Date; 14/10/2014
Former All Black to visit Dundee rugby team set up in memory of player…
Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are still the keys to Scotland in 2022/23.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Townsend should stick close to his generational players for the…
Wales 18 Scotland 15: All-too-familiar heartbreak for Scots in World Cup return
The modern game is far more intensive in impact than that covered by Dr Stewart's study period.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Rugby needs to properly face its brain injury crisis and…
Howe of Fife Rugby Club under-16s lifted the Caledonian Cup in May 2022
Howe of Fife Rugby Club U16s seek sponsorship as they launch 'community service' fundraiser…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former…
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented