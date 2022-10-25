Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Jack Dempsey was a “massive” player when Scotland’s Steve Tandy was working in Australia and the defence coach is thrilled to be working with him again.

Tandy and Dempsey were coach and player with the Waratahs in the 2019 season down under. Just three years later, by virtue of World Rugby’s new eligibility rules, the 14-times capped Wallaby No 8 can play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.

‘Some story’

After a diabolical 2021 Super Rugby season, Jack Dempsey moved to Glasgow. The gamble has already paid off.@1bbradfo charts Dempsey's path from representing 🇦🇺 at the 2019 World Cup .. to preparing to tackle the #Wallabies while on 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 debut. https://t.co/1O5QTSV1SP — CODE Rugby (@coderugbyau) October 20, 2022

“It could be some story,” agreed Tandy. “I had a little bit of experience with Jack at the Waratahs back then.

“He was just great to work with. He had a couple of injuries while I was there – a big hamstring injury – so he played a bit but was out for a long period. But he was really engaging and just a really good rugby player when he did play.”

“Jack’s been unbelievable for Glasgow since he came, and in the way he’s really taken to rugby in this hemisphere. He’s explosive and powerful so we’re really happy to have him part of our group.

“He’ll add value and increase competition in an already really strong position for us.”

Tandy thinks the 28-year-old will cope easily with the obvious pressure of turning from green and gold to dark blue.

“These games are always massive and for Jack it will be maybe a little bit bigger than normal,” said Tandy. “But he’s played in big games before, and I think his form has been outstanding.

“With these boys now they focus on their own performance and what they can control. I’m sure Jack will be no different if he does have an opportunity.”

Mental coach joins on Friday

🔥 Just Dropped! 🔥 In the latest episode of the Habits of Leadership podcast I chat with Mental Skills Coach of the Chiefs, Aaron Walsh. You don't need to be into rugby or sport to get a whole heap out of this chat on a professional & personal level. Link in my bio 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/49rdN4Hg2w — Dan Haesler (@danhaesler) April 24, 2022

Tandy confirmed that Aaron Walsh, the New Zealander “mental skills coach” would be joining the squad on Friday.

Walsh, who has worked in a variety of sports and most recently with the Chiefs in Super Rugby, focuses on player welfare. He’s to be part of the Scotland set-up in the SAutumn, the Six Nations and next September’s World Cup in France.

“The game is evolving,” said Tandy. “There’s a lot of mental skills involved in big Test matches.

“I think if he can help the guys in big moments and help them perform better, that could add value to us.”

Of the two big changes in the squad, Tandy believes Jamie Ritchie will embrace the captain’s role.

“He’ll do a fantastic job, he’s super-competitive,” said the coach.”He leads and people follow him, and he’s an outstanding rugby player as well.

“He won’t change a lot, he wants to drive standards anyway. He’s maturing, and he’s around lots of experienced guys. He’ll naturally grow and embrace the moment.”

Tandy didn’t watch Finn Russell’s man of the match performance at the weekend for Racing, but said Gregor Townsend was “on top of the performances.”

“I think we are always watching as coaches, particularly in the attacking end of the game,” he said.

“So, we would never say never. But first and foremost we’ve got to really concentrate on the boys who are in for the Autumn period.”