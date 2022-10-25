Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former Tannadice colleague

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dundee United boss Liam Fox is adamant Tam Courts will emerge stronger from his brief spell in charge of Honved.

Courts departed the Budapest outfit by “mutual agreement” on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a four-month stint in Hungary.

He oversaw 14 matches — claiming five victories — and left the club sitting in eighth place in the top-flight standings.

Courts’ final match in charge was a 2-0 victory against Zalaegerszegi TE, albeit that win was overshadowed by accusations of reprehensible racist chanting by Honved fans aimed towards striker Christy Mazinga.

Fox, 38, served as assistant head coach to Courts last season, with the duo helping the Tangerines finish fourth in the Premiership and guide the club back into Europe for the first time in a decade.

“We were all hoping he would get a bit longer because it was a big call to go there in the summer,” said Fox.

“I was really disappointed for Tam, it’s not nice seeing someone lose their job.

“But the kind of person Tam is, he’s positive and he will take plenty from the experience of working abroad and in a different environment.

“He will bounce back, no doubt about that — I’m sure we’ll see him in another job again soon.”

‘Catch-up’ plans

Courts was succeeded by Jack Ross in the Tannadice hot-set; a reign that proved even shorter than the Scotsman’s spell in Hungary.

Ross was dismissed after just 10 weeks in the job, with a 9-0 defeat against Celtic proving to be the final straw.

With Fox now occupying the United dugout, he was quick to reach out to Courts and offer his sympathy.

“I dropped him a text on Monday night,” revealed Fox.

“His phone would have been going red hot with people wanting to know what’s happened so I’m sure I’ll catch up with him in the next few weeks.”