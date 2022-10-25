Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former Tannadice colleague

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Liam Fox makes Tam Courts prediction as Dundee United boss reveals message to former Tannadice colleague

By Alan Temple
October 25 2022, 10.23pm
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS
Courts, left, and Fox enjoyed a fine season last term. Image: SNS

Dundee United boss Liam Fox is adamant Tam Courts will emerge stronger from his brief spell in charge of Honved.

Courts departed the Budapest outfit by “mutual agreement” on Monday, bringing down the curtain on a four-month stint in Hungary.

He oversaw 14 matches — claiming five victories — and left the club sitting in eighth place in the top-flight standings.

Courts’ final match in charge was a 2-0 victory against Zalaegerszegi TE, albeit that win was overshadowed by accusations of reprehensible racist chanting by Honved fans aimed towards striker Christy Mazinga.

Fox, 38, served as assistant head coach to Courts last season, with the duo helping the Tangerines finish fourth in the Premiership and guide the club back into Europe for the first time in a decade.

Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Tam Courts made a shock switch to Hungary in June. Image: Budapest Honved FC

“We were all hoping he would get a bit longer because it was a big call to go there in the summer,” said Fox.

“I was really disappointed for Tam, it’s not nice seeing someone lose their job.

“But the kind of person Tam is, he’s positive and he will take plenty from the experience of working abroad and in a different environment.

“He will bounce back, no doubt about that — I’m sure we’ll see him in another job again soon.”

‘Catch-up’ plans

Courts was succeeded by Jack Ross in the Tannadice hot-set; a reign that proved even shorter than the Scotsman’s spell in Hungary.

Ross was dismissed after just 10 weeks in the job, with a 9-0 defeat against Celtic proving to be the final straw.

With Fox now occupying the United dugout, he was quick to reach out to Courts and offer his sympathy.

“I dropped him a text on Monday night,” revealed Fox.

“His phone would have been going red hot with people wanting to know what’s happened so I’m sure I’ll catch up with him in the next few weeks.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Dundee United

Peter Pawlett is recovering from surgery to correct his Achilles injury.
4 talking points from Dunfermline v Dundee United reserves as Pars go top and…
Rory MacLeod, No.7, proudly sports the armband. Image: Scottish FA
Dundee United kid Rory MacLeod named captain as Scotland fall to Czech Republic
Tam Courts left Honved on Monday. Image: SNS
Tam Courts' final Honved match marred by racist chants towards ex SPFL striker —…
Niskanen was back in the starting XI: Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Ilmari Niskanen opens up on ‘tough’ spell and addresses Dundee United future
Fletcher salutes the travelling fans after United's defeat at St Mirren. Image: SNS
LEE WILKIE: How erratic Dundee United can cut risks to avoid basement battle that…
Simon Pringle and Amanda Kopel at Gayfield where Frank Kopel was a player/coach in the early 80s. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Far-travelled Arab Simon has taken Frank's Law message to 30 countries around the globe…
Former Dundee United head coach Tam Courts.
Former Dundee United boss Tam Courts leaves Honved by 'mutual agreement' after just FOUR…
Fletcher rippled the net against St Mirren. Image: SNS
Steven Fletcher makes frank 'silly mistakes' admission after Dundee United defeat
Tony Watt clears a smoke bomb from the Paisley pitch. Image: SNS
5 Dundee United talking points as Premiership unbeaten run goes up in smoke at…
A disappointed Liam Fox. Image: SNS
Liam Fox gives Dylan Levitt and Tony Watt injury updates as Dundee United boss…

Most Read

1
Carnoustie beach
Man, 64, dies after taking ill near Carnoustie seafront
2
To go with story by Stephen Eighteen. Dundee woman Stacey Drummond is on the long road to recovery after spending four months in hospital and Carseview with rare neurological disease anti-nmda receptor encephalitis. Picture shows; Stacey Drummond. Meigle. Stephen Eighteen/DCT Media Date; 29/08/2022
‘Brain on Fire’ illness left Dundee nurse sectioned with hallucinations, memory loss and fears…
3
Paul Hutchison, who runs Hutchison Fresh Fish in Glenrothes. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Fife fishmonger’s anger at ‘being forgotten’ by majority of customers
4
Gemma Robertson leaves Dundee Sheriff Court.
Dundee drink-drive nursing student banned for a year
5
Reuben Harper was hit by a car outside Ballumbie Primary School. Image: Lisa Allan/DC Thomson.
Dundee mum says son, 7, is lucky to be alive after being hit by…
6
Wallacetown Health Centre. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson.
Dundee patients could face 5-mile round-trip under plans to move Wallacetown GPs
7
Architect's drawing of the planned new school, East End Community Campus. Image: Miller Holmes
Design for £60m ‘super school’ in Dundee’s East End gets green light
8
3000 RPM shop at West Port, Dundee has closed.
Dundee computer shop 3000 RPM closes after 18 years
9
The back of the former Clachan Bar and Quality Cafe on Methven Street, Perth. Image: Urban Plan Consultants.
Councillors overrule officers and accept new hotel for Perth city centre
10
Paedophile David Robertson was jailed.
Paedophile jailed at Dundee court for third child abuse offence

More from The Courier

Dundee midfielder Shaun Byrne and manager Gary Bowyer.
It's up to Shaun Byrne to force his way back into the Dundee team…
Stevie May celebrates making it 2-1 against Hibs. Image: SNS.
Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he…
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey could play for Scotland against Australia on Saturday.
Former Wallaby Jack Dempsey can be a massive player for Scotland against Australia
The Scottish Police College at Tulliallan in Kincardine, Fife. Image: Supplied.
Officer suspended over rape allegation at Fife police college
Eilish McColgan with children running past her.
How Eilish McColgan is inspiring a new generation of athletes in Dundee schools
Some of the attendees getting food plated up. at the Diwali event.
VIDEO: How food is at the heart of the Tayside Hindu Cultural and Community…
Hoardings and bus shelters were damaged. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson.
Thousands of pounds of damage caused by vandals in Dundee city centre
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Whisky a go go
The owner of Henry's Coffee House in Dundee Jonathan Horne.
Henry's Coffee House drive-thru in Dundee rejected despite owner's plea for support
2
Courier - News - Jake Keith - Cosp Space Big Coat Project - CR0039080 - Dundee - Picture Shows: Rev Cannon Kenneth Gibson at the Cosy Space, Big Coat Project in St Mary Magdalene Church, Dundee - Monday 24th October 2022 - Steve Brown / DC Thomson
Dundee 'heat map' to pinpoint all city's warm banks in battle against fuel poverty

Editor's Picks

Most Commented