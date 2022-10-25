Callum Davidson: Why Stevie May stayed in the St Johnstone team even when he wasn’t scoring goals

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Even when the goals dried up, St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson never lost faith in Stevie May.

Work-rate kept the three-time cup winner in the Perth team during unfruitful spells.

And that endeavour is now being spectacularly rewarded for player and club, with three May goals having contributed to crucial Premiership victories.

“Confidence is a massive thing for a striker and I always thought that with Stevie – because he works so hard, his confidence would come back,” said Davidson.

“That’s why even when he’s having a barren spell he stays in the team – because he gives you that unbelievable work-rate.

“Then when you add the goals on top of it, you have a real quality striker. It’s a great combination.

“I’m really pleased with him but he’s got to continue it.

“It’s great to see Stevie scoring goals and playing with confidence again.

“It’s all about partnerships on the pitch and I can see him forming a very good one with Nicky Clark.

“It is developing with every game they play together.”

Penalty box work

May has a licence to roam but tactical instructions to make sure he does a lot of his work centrally is paying off.

“Stevie is getting into good positions,” said Davidson.

“In every game he’s had chances to score and he’s been hitting the net regularly again.

“Stevie’s movement has always been his big asset.

“Sometimes he has been drifting too wide looking for the ball but his goals have been coming from getting into the box.

“As long as he keeps doing that and keeps getting chances, we’re confident he’ll score more goals.”

The McDiarmid Park boss added: “There is also competition for places there.

“We have Theo Bair and Connor McLennan desperate to be involved, so it’s healthy in that position.”