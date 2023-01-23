Six Nations at ‘the highest level ever’ but Gregor Townsend believes Scotland can compete for the title

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Guinness Six Nations has never been at a higher level than now, but Scotland still feel they are poised for a strong championship, says head coach Gregor Townsend.

After the disappointing campaign in 2022 – ‘we were nowhere near the level we set ourselves’ – the Scots believe they’re in position to make an impact against formidable opposition. Ireland and France are ranked first and second in the world at the moment.

‘The best in the world’

The main points – as luck would have it, six – from Gregor Townsend at yesterday's squad announcement. Not a single question was asked about Finn Russell….https://t.co/Xf9UFh5MnD via @thecourieruk — Steve Scott (@C_SScott) January 18, 2023

“The competition has never been at higher level,” said Townsend, speaking at the championship launch in London.

“The teams we’re up against are the best in the world. It means you have to play better than ever before to beat them.

“There were things we did in (the 2022) championship that were nowhere near the level we set ourselves.

“Following on we believe the team has played really well and in the summer in particular, in November the last two games stand out. Those are encouraging signs.

“We do talk a lot about consistency and we do talk a lot about winning back momentum. “We’ll need those in spades in this tournament because we’re up against some quality teams.”

But Townsend feels the international game is as open and competitive as it’s ever been as well.

“Teams are beating others, or going to the end of games with chances of winning,” he added.

“There’s not one team dominating. I know France had a year of beating everyone but they had a couple of really tight ones in November.

“It’s great for supporters, we’re going into a tournament with the best teams, and teams that can all beat each other.”

‘The aspects of our game are all there’

Scotland captain Jamie Ritchie on Gregor Townsend 🗣️ “We love Gregor. The boys really look forward coming into camp. He’s really passionate about coaching Scotland.” pic.twitter.com/k5JjmykZbb — Sports Gazette (@SportsGazette) January 23, 2023

Skipper Jamie Ritchie doesn’t disagree with England coach Steve Borthwick’s assessment that the Scots have ‘their best team for generations’. But he believes there’s still work to do.

“I can only speak for my generation but I think in terms of a group we’re in a good place together,” he said. “Everyone looks forward to coming into camp and it’s a great environment for us.

“We know that we’ve got the ability to eat anyone on our day. For us it’s about finding that consistency of performance.

“I think the aspects of our game are all there, it’s just about stringing them together. The boys are confident we’re close to doing that.”

Scotland will go to Twickenham for the opener against England directly from a warm-weather camp in Spain. Townsend believes that was valuable the last time they did it, in 2020.

“We weren’t able to do it the last two years because of Covid restrictions, but the last time we did, we went to Dublin and played really well,” he said.

“We have a very good indoor training facility, but not training outside is always a risk.

“Going from Spain straight to London gives us really good focus. We’re together, training outdoors and know we have a job to do when we get to London.”

Confident key men will play at Twickenham

Scotland are confident they will have key men Zander Fagerson, Duhan van der Merwe and Hamish Watson available for the opener on February 4 against Twickenham.

“With Zander, it’s more than proving himself fitness wise,” added Townsend. “He has to show in the sessions he’s making decisions well, he’s scrummaging welland he’s at the level to play test rugby,

“We believe he will be. He’s been really diligent in this period, he looks in great shape, but we’ll make that decision next week.

“Duhan’s not been out that long, he got married at the weekend in SA and we believe he’s in full training from tomorrow. Hamish is available to play this week for Edinburgh so he’ll get an opportunity whereas Zander won’t be available for Glasgow this week.”