Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to ‘backing up’ big wins at last

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to ‘backing up’ big wins at last

By Steve Scott
February 7 2023, 10.00pm
WP Nel may well feature again for Scotland against Wales on Saturday.

Scotland think their ‘backing-up’ problem is mostly mental, so clarity about where they are is crucial to follow up the latest Twickenham triumph with a win over Wales.

It’s not just the Welsh that have been the issue, although it’s been them the last two years. Scotland have never won the first two games of a Guinness Six Nations.

The last time they won their two opening games of a championship was in the 1996 Five Nations, when the current head coach Gregor Townsend was instrumental.

‘There’s been a mix of factors’

Assistant coach Pieter de Villiers thinks mental skills coach Aaron Walsh, who joined the camp for the first time in the Autumn, could come into his own this week.

“Really, we probably shouldn’t dwell on the past too much,” said the former French international prop. “But I think there’s been a mix of factors.

“There could have been a bit of complacency at times. It could have been under-estimation of your opponent. Maybe the next opponent realises we are a good team – and so they up their game as well.

“It could be dwelling on that victory for too long, not moving on immediately to look at how we can get better. It’s a mix of all of those things.

“Maybe it’s also maturity. Maybe the team is a bit more mature this week and we will deal with it better.

“We’ve now got Aaron Walsh working with us. He can assist us with the mental preparation side of things. I think we’re better prepared to take this challenge on, whilst also still respecting our opponent.”

Wales looked in disarray in the first half of their opener against Ireland, but the Scots have paid more attention to the second half, said de Villiers.

“You look at the Welsh team, that second half was a draw, with the number one team in the world,” he said. “And . with a new management and new coaches.

“We know there is a lot of experience there as well, so there’s a lot to take in there. We have to make sure that we are ready to face a difficult side, as they have proven themselves to be in the past.”

‘He’s definitely up there with the best’

Zander Fagerson will be available for selection this week, but they have no doubts about WP Nel after his battling performance at Twickenham.

“WP was once again brilliant when the squad needed him,” continued de Villiers. “We sometimes need to manage him because he’s been around, but he’s definitely up there with best when it comes to set-piece experience and power.

“Zander is available for selection, so is Hamish (Watson). We’ve also got a lot of players in form in those two positions of loose-forward and front-row, so the competition will be stiff in those two departments.”

The Scots have lost back rower Andy Christie who has gone back to Saracens with a dead leg problem. Scott Cummings, who has made a gradual return from a foot injury sustained before November, has joined the squad but is unlikely to feature.

All the rest of the squad, including Stuart Hogg who was removed early at Twickenham, have trained normally.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
WP Nel may well feature again for Scotland against Wales on Saturday.
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…
Angus Council's director of finance, Ian Lorimer. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council is so skint it would need an 88% rise in Band D…
Noah Khogali. Image: Steve MacDougall / DCT Media.
Perth and Kinross Council may sever links with Chinese Communist Party
Zach Robinson has returned to Dundee from AFC Wimbledon. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
GEORGE CRAN: Dundee have a problem to solve but beware piling pressure on returning…
Cammy MacPherson and Graham Carey came up with their own way to decide who would take a free-kick.
St Johnstone: The shocking numbers behind dead-ball drought that sparked 'rock, paper, scissors' dice…
Brechin City players showed their their appreciation to their supporters at Wick. Image: Brechin City FC
Andy Kirk praises Brechin City fans for making 12-hour round trip to back Angus…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented