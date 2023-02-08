TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A two-bedroom bungalow in Monifieth requiring full renovation was the most-viewed property on TSPC last month.

The detached bungalow was one of 10 properties that generated almost 100,000 views for the Tayside property website.

Many of the top viewed properties were in Dundee, located in sought-after areas including the West End, Birkhill and Downfield.

Other popular properties spanned Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie, Monikie and Monifieth.

A variety of home styles gained interest from TSPC house-hunters, from a project property in need of a full transformation to an impressive four-bedroom detached villa offering a taste of luxury living.

All properties within the top ten were listed in January and six are now under offer, with two of these going to a closing date. A third had an early February closing date.

The top 10 TSPC properties for January 2023 are:

1. Monifieth

Address: 23 Panmurefield Terrace, Monifieth, DD5 4QU

Price: Offers over £160,000

Status: Available

The most popular property in January was this two-bedroom, link-detached house that enjoys a peaceful setting in Monifieth.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, it benefits from being within walking distance of the shorefront and train station.

Offering an exciting opportunity for a full refurbishment, this home has outstanding potential and comes with full planning permission and building warrants for a large single storey extension to create a spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow.

2. Monikie

Price: Offers over £420,000

Status: Available

In second place after being listed for only nine days was Hollybank, an impressive four-bedroom detached villa located in the popular village of Monikie.

Giving house hunters a taste of luxury, this spacious home is beautifully presented and has a grand entrance with electric gates and an extensive monobloc drive leading to a remote-controlled double garage.

This property also benefits from an integrated multi-room sound system, allowing music to be played seamlessly throughout the home.

3. The Esplanade

Address: 15A The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EL

Price: Offers over £220,000

Status: Under offer

This flat on the Esplanade captured the hearts of those dreaming of a home in Broughty Ferry with uninterrupted panoramic views across the beach.

Having more than 30 viewings over four days, the apartment wasn’t around for long and a closing date was set for Friday 20 January 2023.

Although in need of modernisation, the spacious four-bedroom home is filled with character and boasts ornate period features including cornicing, a ceiling rose and bay windows.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 1A Holly Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2LZ

Price: Offers over £450,000

Status: Under offer

In fourth place and coming in at the most expensive property in the top ten is 1A Holly Road in Broughty Ferry.

Tucked away at the end of a sweeping driveway and set within beautifully landscaped gardens, this detached bungalow offers generous and versatile accommodation over one level.

In move in condition throughout, this home offers the potential for further development with a large attic space.

5. Blackness Road

Address: 415 Blackness Road, Dundee, DD2 1TR

Price: Offers over £290,000

Status: Closing date set

Rarely seen on the market and taking fifth place is this particularly desirable traditional detached bungalow located in the West End of Dundee.

It has well-maintained original features and the current homeowners have thoughtfully upgraded the property to provide a quality family home.

With three double bedrooms, views towards the River Tay and the prospect of future expansion into the large floored attic space, there is a lot to love about this property.

After just four days on the market, demand led to a closing date of Tuesday February 7.

6. Downfield

Address: 9 Americanmuir Road, Dundee, DD3 9BY

Price: Offers over £275,000

Status: Under offer

This south-facing family home in Downfield took sixth place with its large gardens and veranda drawing in viewers.

Offering generously proportioned accommodation, this home benefits from three bedrooms; an expansive and light-filled reception area; three bathrooms; a utility room; a dining kitchen; a multi-aspect sunroom and an open-plan living and dining room.

There is also plenty of built-in storage throughout and two garages.

7. Barry

Price: Offers over £165,000

Status: Available

Located within the popular park of Barry Downs, this immaculately presented home is set within a generous plot with an outbuilding for storage, a raised wraparound patio and a monobloc driveway.

The property benefits from a large open-plan lounge and dining area with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading out onto the patio.

The modern kitchen features high spec built-in appliances, and the master bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

An age restriction of over 50 in Barry Downs Park makes this property best suited to those looking to downsize after retirement.

8. Fintry

Address: 20 Finella Gardens, Dundee, DD4 9PL

Price: Offers over £125,000

Status: Under offer

In eighth place and on the market for only six days before going under offer is this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached villa in the Fintry area of Dundee.

It was no surprise that this property appealed to a number of buyers and gained a lot of interest as it was the most affordable home in the top 10 at offers over £125,000.

Presented in move in condition, this light and bright home also benefits from a garden to the front of the property with a private driveway and a rear garden with a decked area.

9. Birkhill

Price: Offers over £290,000

Status: Under offer

Fetlar is an attractive detached bungalow with generous grounds located in the sought-after village of Birkhill.

Another rarely available property, it has been renovated into a fantastic modern family home.

On the ground floor there is a bright and comfortable lounge featuring a gas fireplace, cosy family room, dining room or fourth bedroom, a master double bedroom, a modern shaker style kitchen, a sun porch and a shower room.

Two further bedrooms and additional eaves storage are on the upper level.

10. Menzieshill

Address: 25 Deanbank Street, Dundee, DD2 2EA

Price: Offers over £240,000

Status: Under Offer

Completing the top ten most-viewed TSPC homes of January is this extended semi-detached bungalow offering spacious accommodation with four double bedrooms.

Presented in move-in condition throughout, there is an opportunity to convert a large walk-in cupboard into an additional shower room or WC if required.

A large driveway to the side of the property offers off-street parking for several vehicles, has an electric car charging point, and also provides access to a useful cellar.