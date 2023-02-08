TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Property

TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January

By Jack McKeown
February 8 2023, 5.24am
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC. Image: TSPC.

A two-bedroom bungalow in Monifieth requiring full renovation was the most-viewed property on TSPC last month.

The detached bungalow was one of 10 properties that generated almost 100,000 views for the Tayside property website.

Many of the top viewed properties were in Dundee, located in sought-after areas including the West End, Birkhill and Downfield.

Other popular properties spanned Broughty Ferry, Carnoustie, Monikie and Monifieth.

A variety of home styles gained interest from TSPC house-hunters, from a project property in need of a full transformation to an impressive four-bedroom detached villa offering a taste of luxury living.

All properties within the top ten were listed in January and six are now under offer, with two of these going to a closing date. A third had an early February closing date.

The top 10 TSPC properties for January 2023 are:

1. Monifieth

Address: 23 Panmurefield Terrace, Monifieth, DD5 4QU
Price: Offers over £160,000
Status: Available
This Monifieth fixer-upper was the most viewed property. Image: TSPC.

The most popular property in January was this two-bedroom, link-detached house that enjoys a peaceful setting in Monifieth.

Located at the end of a cul-de-sac, it benefits from being within walking distance of the shorefront and train station.

Offering an exciting opportunity for a full refurbishment, this home has outstanding potential and comes with full planning permission and building warrants for a large single storey extension to create a spacious four-bedroom detached bungalow.

2. Monikie

Address: Hollybank, Monikie, By Broughty Ferry, DD5 3QA
Price: Offers over £420,000
Status: Available
This Monikie home enjoys a luxury interior. Image: TSPC.

In second place after being listed for only nine days was Hollybank, an impressive four-bedroom detached villa located in the popular village of Monikie.

Giving house hunters a taste of luxury, this spacious home is beautifully presented and has a grand entrance with electric gates and an extensive monobloc drive leading to a remote-controlled double garage.

This property also benefits from an integrated multi-room sound system, allowing music to be played seamlessly throughout the home.

3. The Esplanade

Address: 15A The Esplanade, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2EL
Price: Offers over £220,000
Status: Under offer
This waterfront apartment in Broughty Ferry didn’t stay on the market for long. Image: TSPC.

This flat on the Esplanade captured the hearts of those dreaming of a home in Broughty Ferry with uninterrupted panoramic views across the beach.

Having more than 30 viewings over four days, the apartment wasn’t around for long and a closing date was set for Friday 20 January 2023.

Although in need of modernisation, the spacious four-bedroom home is filled with character and boasts ornate period features including cornicing, a ceiling rose and bay windows.

4. Broughty Ferry

Address: 1A Holly Road, Broughty Ferry, DD5 2LZ
Price: Offers over £450,000
Status: Under offer
This detached home in Broughty Ferry was under offer within a few days. Image: TSPC.

In fourth place and coming in at the most expensive property in the top ten is 1A Holly Road in Broughty Ferry.

Tucked away at the end of a sweeping driveway and set within beautifully landscaped gardens, this detached bungalow offers generous and versatile accommodation over one level.

In move in condition throughout, this home offers the potential for further development with a large attic space.

5. Blackness Road

Address: 415 Blackness Road, Dundee, DD2 1TR
Price: Offers over £290,000
Status: Closing date set
This pretty house has a great location in Dundee’s West End. Image: TSPC.

Rarely seen on the market and taking fifth place is this particularly desirable traditional detached bungalow located in the West End of Dundee.

It has well-maintained original features and the current homeowners have thoughtfully upgraded the property to provide a quality family home.

With three double bedrooms, views towards the River Tay and the prospect of future expansion into the large floored attic space, there is a lot to love about this property.

After just four days on the market, demand led to a closing date of Tuesday February 7.

6. Downfield

Address: 9 Americanmuir Road, Dundee, DD3 9BY
Price: Offers over £275,000
Status: Under offer
This large Downfield home was popular. Image: TSPC.

This south-facing family home in Downfield took sixth place with its large gardens and veranda drawing in viewers.

Offering generously proportioned accommodation, this home benefits from three bedrooms; an expansive and light-filled reception area; three bathrooms; a utility room; a dining kitchen; a multi-aspect sunroom and an open-plan living and dining room.

There is also plenty of built-in storage throughout and two garages.

7. Barry

Address: The Sterling (Twin), Barry Downs, Barry, Carnoustie, DD7 7SA
Price: Offers over £165,000
Status: Available
This park home attracted plenty of attention. Image: TSPC.

Located within the popular park of Barry Downs, this immaculately presented home is set within a generous plot with an outbuilding for storage, a raised wraparound patio and a monobloc driveway.

The property benefits from a large open-plan lounge and dining area with vaulted ceilings and French doors leading out onto the patio.

The modern kitchen features high spec built-in appliances, and the master bedroom includes a walk-in wardrobe and en suite.

An age restriction of over 50 in Barry Downs Park makes this property best suited to those looking to downsize after retirement.

8. Fintry

Address: 20 Finella Gardens, Dundee, DD4 9PL
Price: Offers over £125,000
Status: Under offer
This house in Fintry was under offer within a week. Image: TSPC.

In eighth place and on the market for only six days before going under offer is this well-presented three-bedroom semi-detached villa in the Fintry area of Dundee.

It was no surprise that this property appealed to a number of buyers and gained a lot of interest as it was the most affordable home in the top 10 at offers over £125,000.

Presented in move in condition, this light and bright home also benefits from a garden to the front of the property with a private driveway and a rear garden with a decked area.

9. Birkhill

Address: Fetlar, 100 Coupar Angus Road, Birkhill, DD2 5PG
Price: Offers over £290,000
Status: Under offer
This attractive bungalow is in the village of Birkhill. Image: TSPC.

Fetlar is an attractive detached bungalow with generous grounds located in the sought-after village of Birkhill.

Another rarely available property, it has been renovated into a fantastic modern family home.

On the ground floor there is a bright and comfortable lounge featuring a gas fireplace, cosy family room, dining room or fourth bedroom, a master double bedroom, a modern shaker style kitchen, a sun porch and a shower room.

Two further bedrooms and additional eaves storage are on the upper level.

10. Menzieshill

Address: 25 Deanbank Street, Dundee, DD2 2EA
Price: Offers over £240,000
Status: Under Offer
This bungalow is in the north-west of Dundee. Image: TSPC.

Completing the top ten most-viewed TSPC homes of January is this extended semi-detached bungalow offering spacious accommodation with four double bedrooms.

Presented in move-in condition throughout, there is an opportunity to convert a large walk-in cupboard into an additional shower room or WC if required.

A large driveway to the side of the property offers off-street parking for several vehicles, has an electric car charging point, and also provides access to a useful cellar.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Property

Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
6
The sunken hot tub at the home in Blair Place, Kirkcaldy.
Fife home with indoor sunken hot tub and steam room on sale for £415,000
A for sale sign outside a home with a line graph showing house prices in Scotland
House price tracker: What are the average house prices in your area?
How the new Victoria Street homes will look
Angus planners pitch in with approval for 14 new homes near Carnoustie Championship course
This coastal property is in Broughty Ferry. Image: Verdala.
5 of the best Dundee, Fife and Angus coastal properties
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry is on sale. Image: Savills.
Lorraine Kelly's former home in Broughty Ferry on sale for £1 million
Raymond Henderson and Andy Turnbull from Bidwells examine forestry assets.
Perth property firm Bidwells celebrates record sales and makes 30 promotions
The house at 46 Rumdewan, Kingskettle sold at auction for almost double its guide price.
Fife fixer upper sells for nearly double its £110k guide price at property auction
2
Soaring Dundee flatshare prices worst in Scotland as renters count the cost
2
This house in Cellardyke sits right on the waterfront. Image: Thorntons.
Historic £415k waterfront home in Cellardyke has unbeatable sea views

Most Read

1
The legal case has been dropped.
Humza Yousaf and wife Nadia drop race row legal action against Dundee nursery
9
2
Lauren Hunt.
Catfishing ‘prostitute’ blackmailed clients in Dundee
3
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. Best primary schools Picture shows; Woodlands Primary School. Carnoustie. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
The top Tayside and Fife primary schools for pupil performance – find out how…
2
4
The A90 junction with Claverhouse Road.
Collapsed drain causes delays on major Dundee roads
5
The Carseview Centre
Dundee Carseview nurse who sent ‘sexually-motivated’ texts to former patient hits out
6
Adam Alexander's mum Tricia Bremner and sister Gillian Watson are featuring in a new Netflix documentary about his disappearance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perthshire man’s disappearance and death to feature in new Netflix documentary
7
The new addition of a paved area beside the iconic Swilcan Bridge on the Old Course was met with fury online. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
VIDEO: Swilcan Bridge ‘patio’ removed from St Andrews golf landmark after backlash
3
8
Andrew Innes was on hunger strike in Perth Prison.
Whinging Troon Avenue killer went on prison hunger strike because he couldn’t get ‘a…
9
Duncan Trueland, left, in 2013 and, right, outside Aberdeen Sheriff Court last month.
Terminally ill Dundee paedophile could be spared jail due to ‘basic’ prison healthcare and…
10
Roofer John Pryde died after the fall in Cupar.
Roofer died after eight-foot fall in Cupar, fatal accident inquiry hears

More from The Courier

Perth Photo Lab owner Shaun Ward. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Loyal customer who saved Perth photo shop says first year's gone by in a…
Arbroath Abbey.
Arbroath Abbey: Visitors facing another tourist season lock-out at landmark
Brian Whyte and John Watson of Hospital Radio Perth. Image: John Watson.
Pair mark 40 years behind the microphone at Hospital Radio Perth
Bruadair in Craiglunie Gardens, Moulin, Pitlochry. Image: George Rollo.
Neighbours overturn Pitlochry holiday homes go-ahead thanks to lands tribunal ruling
Six Nations: Scots focus on mental approach to 'backing up' big wins at last
Dundee fireman Steven Adams is heading to Turkey to join the search and rescue team. Image: SFRS
Dundee fireman heading to Turkey to join earthquake rescue mission
CR0041047.,Cheryl Peebles Montrose, ,picture shows; GV,s of Montrose Academy for a court story , Tuesday 7th February 2023, Image Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Angus teacher returned to classroom twice after schoolgirls' allegations
To go with story by Nancy Nicolson. Seed potato exports are valuable to Scotland Picture shows; Seed potatoes in field. Unknown. Supplied by AHDB Date; Unknown
Exporters attend global showcase for seed potatoes
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Testosterone and war hero
Nicola Sturgeon at a podium, looking bored.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Polls look bad for the SNP? Imagine if there was a functioning…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented