Home Sport Rugby

Six Nations: Scots determined to win the Doddie Weir Cup from Wales in honour of their fallen hero

By Steve Scott
February 10 2023, 10.00pm
The Doddie Weir Cup has speical significance for Scotland after the great man's passing.

Scotland have all the incentive going to beat Wales in their second game of the Guinness Six Nations, but specifically in memory of their fallen hero Doddie Weir.

It’s the first international game at BT Murrayfield since Doddie passed at the end of November. He was just 52 having endured his long and inspiring battle with motor neurone disease.

The Doddie Weir Cup, inaugurated in 2018 and now annually contested in games between Scotland and Wales, makes this even more of a symbolic occasion.

There’s a 555-mile sponsored bicycle ride, led by Doddie’s friend and team-mate Rob Wainwright, bringing the matchball for the game all the way from Wales to Murrayfield.

‘The Doddie Cup is something that is special’

Jamie was a central part of the emotional pre-match ceremony before the game against New Zealand in November, when Doddie was brought pitchside for the final time.

The captain makes a point of wearing something with the trademark bright blue and yellow tartan of the My Name’5 Doddie campaign during everyday training and his pre-match media duties.

“For each player, it’s probably an individual thing, how they want to use (the emotion),” he said. “But for me personally the Doddie Cup is something that is special, and especially in this particular game, the first one back at Murrayfield since he passed.

“It would be a nice one to get our hands on.

“We found Doddie and we find his family truly inspirational in the work that they’ve done. We want to make them proud of us.”

‘Right, we need to be on it here’

Ritchie said after Twickenham that “backing up” was the first point of conversation in the victory huddle, but just in case any joy lingered too long, it was knocked out of the starting 23 at the Tuesday training session.

The Mavericks – the rest of the members of the squad – gave the team a proper going over.

“That was good,” said Ritchie. “Sometimes you get a session where things maybe don’t gone to plan.

“Maybe because a bit of recovery still needs to be done or the boys are still feeling sore. It is nice to get that moment when you think, ‘right, we need to be on it here and use this time that we’ve got’.

“Between Test matches you have two sessions together, so you have to get the most out of them. The Mavs trained really well last week, which is great for us as it prepares us really well.

“It’s competitive, not heated. It’s all about what’s best for the group. It needs to be competitive because Test matches are competitive.”

Zander’s return

Scotland have just one change with Ritchie’s former Strathallan School pal Zander Fagerson returning. They used to play back row together at the Perthshire School.

“He used to claim he was a No 8 then, but he was still built like a tighthead,” recalled Ritchie. “I think his highlight reel from schooldays is pretty good. But I think he made the right decision to move up to prop.

“He’s still great around the field. We know what he can do. We’ll see how his fitness is, but that’s probably why we’re starting with him. He looks great in training, he’ll be up foir this one, so I’m really excited to see him go.”

Ritchie has missed the last two games against Wales due to injury. His last game against them was the last win – the Covid leftover from the 2020 championship at Llanelli, because the Principality Stadium was requisitioned as an emergency hospital.

“It was during that Covid autumn when things were a bit all over the place,” he recalled. “But the group felt close knit. We knew we had this special opportunity because we were allowed to be together in a big group, and allowed to go and do what we love.

“There was a special feeling and it was a really enjoyable game to be a part of.”

