A sad truth that is proved by a Kirkcaldy sign that says ‘libary’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Columnists

A sad truth that is proved by a Kirkcaldy sign that says ‘libary’

By Steve Finan
February 11 2023, 12.01am
Post Thumbnail

You’ll have seen, I imagine, the story about the library sign at Kirkcaldy Galleries. It said “libary”.

The story, and a rather embarrassing photo, was in Wednesday’s Courier. I do not suspect for a second this was the fault of anyone within the library. In my experience librarians are well-read, careful, grammatically skilled people. I reckon this was an error by a sign writer.

But it does reinforce one of my long-held beliefs.

I am about to be blatantly ageist here so you can “cancel” me if you like, although you’d have to explain what “being cancelled” means. Then explain how I would notice. Then explain why I might give two hoots.

My ageist statement is: I bet that mistake was made by a younger person.

I’ll explain why I think this. It is because (again my opinion) young people haven’t been given as good an education in basic English as we who went to school 50 years ago. But, more importantly, they aren’t careful enough to properly check their work. And don’t know how to do that.

Here’s an old trick. If you are tasked with writing a sign, a headline, or anything vitally important, you of course read it through several times. But then read it in a different way. Sometimes your brain runs ahead of your eye and you start thinking about the meaning of the statement rather than the words. So read the words in reverse order, thinking about whether each is spelled correctly rather than their meaning.

The person who, several decades ago, passed that nugget on to me was a grizzled veteran. He had worked in a newspaper Readers Department for decades and possessed vast experience of making sure type was absolutely correct.

Today, in the newspaper industry and many workplaces, older staff who are fantastic at their jobs, who have an invaluable store of experience, who have seen everything from disaster to great triumph, are not properly valued.

Employers want young people. They think young equals new ideas, a fresh approach, dynamism, modernism, and innovation.

Maybe so. Maybe not.

But one thing is sure. Along the way those kids will come up against something they haven’t seen before. Something they don’t have any experience of. A once-every-25-years emergency or pitfall. And they won’t know what to make of it.

I’m sure they’ll muddle through. They’ll find their way. But an old head who had seen it all before would already know what to do, would guide them past a lot of mis-steps, and save a lot of money on the likes of a sign that says “libary”.

 

 

Word of the week

Axiom (noun)

A statement that is established, accepted or self-evidently true. EG: “It’s one of Einstein’s axioms: wisdom is not a product of schooling but of the lifelong attempt to acquire it.”

Read the latest Oh my word! every Saturday in The Courier. Contact me at sfinan@dctmedia.co.uk

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Columnists

Rab's got a strategy for money matters. It may not be conventional.
RAB MCNEIL: The trials of getting on top of my money
Sarah Lancashire in Happy Valley was a February highlight for Mary-Jane. Image: BBC
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: February is blowing my mind. Take Happy Valley for starters
The Scotland camp is a happy one. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Scotland can't afford to get caught up in 'backing up the win'…
Rab's a fan of coloured lights, they make him happy.
RAB MCNEIL: Coloured lights are magic, but scent escapes me
Lord and Lady Robert Baden-powell Talking To The Brownies. Would they be pleased with Mary-Jane?
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: I was a Brownie, but I'd rather have been a Scout
Post Thumbnail
With a tip of the hat to My Chemical Romance I'm not OK with…
Dumfries will host the Scottish Curling Championships. Image: SNS.
EVE MUIRHEAD: Canadian national curling championships are as big as ever but Scottish event…
A department store is a place of comfort and quiet opulence.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm a fan of department stores
Only one person allowed to have a go at Mary-Jane's brother Rocket. And that is Mary-Jane.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: My brother Rocket is 50, and he's the best
Lesley is going for her driving test again. Fourth time lucky?
LESLEY HART: Passing my driving test? Maybe 4th time lucky

Most Read

1
Manifesto owner Forrey Rosscraig in Dundee store.
Manifesto: Dundee ‘institution’ to close this weekend after 37 years
2
2
Post Thumbnail
Dundee dealers jailed over squalid £34k operation that put children at risk
3
Like the BBC series, a syndicate from GPG Montrose Ltd have won money from a EuroMillions draw. Image: DC Thomson
Montrose garage employees’ dreams come true with £1m EuroMillions win
4
Gemma Provan has opened The Bridal Hut in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The Bridal Hut: First look at Kirkcaldy’s new ‘one stop’ wedding emporium
5
Downie Villa is a spacious home in the heart of Broughty Ferry. Image: RSB/Lindsays.
Handsome £650k home in the heart of Broughty Ferry
7
6
This fixer-upper in Monifieth was the most viewed property on TSPC.
TSPC reveals top 10 most viewed Tayside properties in January
7
Dundee train station. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Major disruption to Tayside and Fife trains due to rail defect
8
Ivan Cornford, owner of St Davids care home in Forfar. Image: Dougie Nicolson / DC Thomson.
Forfar care home fined £100k after resident left through unalarmed door and died of…
9
An aerial view of Alyth Substation.
Roads to close as giant part sent to £86m Perthshire substation
10
Anthony Muir went on trial at Perth Sheriff Court.
Pregnant woman stabbed abusive Fife boyfriend after throttle attacks

More from The Courier

Broad Street in Cowdenbeath was closed. Image: Darren Watt
Pedestrian, 38, dies after being hit by car in Cowdenbeath
Asghar discussed a number of issues. Image: SNS
Tony Asghar on Mark Ogren's Dundee United commitment as Tannadice sporting director breaks Lewis…
CR0041149, Poppy Watson, Ardler, Police on scene at Gleneagles Avenue in Ardler after a suspected assault/rape. Picture shows; Police parked at the cordon which seems to go around a wooded area with a path that runs through. Saturday 11th February, 2023. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Police probe after teenage girl assaulted in Ardler area of Dundee
Esmael Goncalves joins on loan from Livingston. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers new boy Esmael Goncalves available for Motherwell match after singing on loan
Leighton McIntosh celebrates a Cove Rangers goal.
Deefiant hero Leighton McIntosh talks fond Dundee memories and change in Cove Rangers dynamic…
Harry playing the piano, in The Piano.
PAUL WHITELAW: Pitch perfect with The Piano
Scotgold chief executive Richard Gray pictured in the Scotgold Resources Cononish mine near Tyndrum, Scotland
Scotgold shares fall as it raises fresh finance
The early spring snowdrops are starting to peek through.
GINGER GAIRDNER: Bring colour and interest into winter gardens
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Gary Delaney coming to Dundee Picture shows; Gary Delaney. na. Supplied by Impatient Productions Date; 27/10/2017
Mock The Week's Gary Delaney bringing his 'relentless' one-liners to Dundee theatre
Tommy Lee Royce (James Norton) was a toxic Happy Valley villain, but in the end you almost felt sorry for him. Image: BBC
TELLYBOX: Happy Valley was really great, but I have a niggling doubt...

Editor's Picks

Most Commented