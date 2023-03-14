Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland will make significant changes for the final Guinness Six Nations match against Italy – but don’t class this game as a development opportunity.

Key men Stuart Hogg (ankle) and Finn Russell (knee) have already been sent back to their clubs. Richie Gray (rib) remains doubtful, although assistant coach John Dalziel said that depended on his taking part in Wednesday’s training session.

That will be the only full session with a six-day turnaround between Sunday’s game against Ireland and a lunchtime kick-off against the Italians at BT Murrayfield.

‘Finishing the tournament well’

Dalziel hinted that as well as enforced changes some players who “have played a lot of minutes” might come into selection discussions. But at the same time, the Scots “don’t want to get too far away from where we have been”.

“We want to make sure we are finishing this tournament well,” he said. “The Six Nations is 100% definitely not about development. It’s the most highly competitive tournament in the world.

“We’ve been trying to do a little bit more in terms of giving more consistency when we’re trying to build new partnerships. Whether that’s in midfield or at half-back, where Ben White and Finn had not played a lot together previously.

“There’s a bit of a longer-term view about trying to build cohesion, but this is game five of the Six Nations. That ability to look at the depth you have in certain positions and to give opportunities only comes in a situation like this.”

But they will have no qualms about giving a debut to Munster’s Ben Healy in place of Russell, he added.

“We’ve been so impressed with Ben,” he said. “I think it’s his mindset, he’s very intelligent around his game.

“He brings a different perspective from being in the Irish system and we’ve used him as a coaching tool. He speaks really insightfully on a lot of areas and just gives a different perspective.

“He’s probably deserved an opportunity but where do you given him that opportunity when you’ve got France and Ireland, and Finn’s playing so well?

“Ben’s come into camp and made a commitment, and is going to Edinburgh as well. We’re so excited in what we see in him. We’re looking beyond the next cycle and he’s a lad that’s really going to add to our group.”

‘It’s not the Italy of old’

Scotland have beaten Italy in their last 11 meetings, the last loss dating back to 2015. But Dalziel says this is now a different animal, while sticking to their traditional values.

“From my experience with the under-20s I know the scrum and the maul is in their DNA,” he said. “The maul defence is the first thing they go to. Their conditioning of their kids is world class in that area.

“I know they have been taking a lot of consultancy from outside on how to fix things in their maul defence and their lineout defence. I’ve been really impressed with the way they’re performing.

“They’re up there with ourselves and Ireland in terms of lineout attack stats and their maul metres. So we know there’s a challenge there, with their scrummaging too.

“They spin a lot of plates now. It’s not the Italy of old. They’re fixing their discipline too, so they are a really hard team to beat.”

Italy have lost all four games thus far, but they’re much more competitive, continued Dalziel.

“I think the Wales game at home, they maybe got themselves a bit too emotionally up for it. But even within that game, they made nine line breaks. For a Six Nations game, that’s a huge (number).

“We’ll have to be at our very best, set piece-wise, defensively and with the limited opportunities we’ll get with our attack to be able to win. It’s an exciting challenge.”