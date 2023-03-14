Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Six Nations: Italy game not being used as developmental opportunity, say Scotland

By Steve Scott
March 14 2023, 10.00pm
Ben Healy could make his Scotland debut against Italy on Saturday.
Scotland will make significant changes for the final Guinness Six Nations match against Italy – but don’t class this game as a development opportunity.

Key men Stuart Hogg (ankle) and Finn Russell (knee) have already been sent back to their clubs. Richie Gray (rib) remains doubtful, although assistant coach John Dalziel said that depended on his taking part in Wednesday’s training session.

That will be the only full session with a six-day turnaround between Sunday’s game against Ireland and a lunchtime kick-off against the Italians at BT Murrayfield.

‘Finishing the tournament well’

Dalziel hinted that as well as enforced changes some players who “have played a lot of minutes” might come into selection discussions. But at the same time, the Scots “don’t want to get too far away from where we have been”.

“We want to make sure we are finishing this tournament well,” he said. “The Six Nations is 100% definitely not about development. It’s the most highly competitive tournament in the world.

“We’ve been trying to do a little bit more in terms of giving more consistency when we’re trying to build new partnerships. Whether that’s in midfield or at half-back, where Ben White and Finn had not played a lot together previously.

“There’s a bit of a longer-term view about trying to build cohesion, but this is game five of the Six Nations. That ability to look at the depth you have in certain positions and to give opportunities only comes in a situation like this.”

But they will have no qualms about giving a debut to Munster’s Ben Healy in place of Russell, he added.

“We’ve been so impressed with Ben,” he said. “I think it’s his mindset, he’s very intelligent around his game.

“He brings a different perspective from being in the Irish system and we’ve used him as a coaching tool. He speaks really insightfully on a lot of areas and just gives a different perspective.

“He’s probably deserved an opportunity but where do you given him that opportunity when you’ve got France and Ireland, and Finn’s playing so well?

“Ben’s come into camp and made a commitment, and is going to Edinburgh as well. We’re so excited in what we see in him. We’re looking beyond the next cycle and he’s a lad that’s really going to add to our group.”

‘It’s not the Italy of old’

Scotland have beaten Italy in their last 11 meetings, the last loss dating back to 2015. But Dalziel says this is now a different animal, while sticking to their traditional values.

“From my experience with the under-20s I know the scrum and the maul is in their DNA,” he said. “The maul defence is the first thing they go to. Their conditioning of their kids is world class in that area.

“I know they have been taking a lot of consultancy from outside on how to fix things in their maul defence and their lineout defence. I’ve been really impressed with the way they’re performing.

“They’re up there with ourselves and Ireland in terms of lineout attack stats and their maul metres. So we know there’s a challenge there, with their scrummaging too.

“They spin a lot of plates now. It’s not the Italy of old. They’re fixing their discipline too, so they are a really hard team to beat.”

Italy have lost all four games thus far, but they’re much more competitive, continued Dalziel.

“I think the Wales game at home, they maybe got themselves a bit too emotionally up for it. But even within that game, they made nine line breaks. For a Six Nations game, that’s a huge (number).

“We’ll have to be at our very best, set piece-wise, defensively and with the limited opportunities we’ll get with our attack to be able to win. It’s an exciting challenge.”

