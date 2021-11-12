3 Moldova v Scotland talking points: Stuart Armstrong takes his chance, Craig Gordon is in a class of his own and play-off plaudits deserved

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scotland have walked by the banana skin and secured their place in the World Cup play-offs with a 2-0 win over Moldova.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from a largely stress-free night in Chisinau.

Tweaked formation and Stuart Armstrong’s recall pay-off

Along with a few others, Armstrong had a bit of an average Euro 2020.

He was part of an underwhelming, overly conservative and ultimately fatal opening game defeat to the Czech Republic.

The former Dundee United man did a sound, mainly defensive job, when he replaced Billy Gilmour at Wembley but when given a second start in the must-win Croatia match back at Hampden, Armstrong failed to put any sort of stamp on the contest.

Once more he was taken off midway through the second half.

It was a tournament that passed him by.

There has been a place on the bench for the recent wins against Israel and the Faroe Islands but no game-time.

You could say it was indicative of Steve Clarke’s lack of complete faith in Kevin Nisbet and the untested Jacob Brown that he chose to tweak his formation rather than give Che Adams a strike partner in the absence of Lyndon Dykes and the Ryans, Christie and Fraser.

But the two number 10s behind a lone central forward set-up is one Armstrong has thrived in with his club.

The relationship he has with Saints team-mate Adams also clearly worked in his favour and having Andy Robertson, who he played with at Tannadice, behind him on the left wouldn’t have hurt either.

This was Armstrong’s 29th cap and, approaching his 30th birthday, doors aren’t going to keep opening up for him with Scotland.

An unexpected opportunity needed to be taken.

On the whole, it was.

Armstrong was prominent in a dynamic and dominant first half for the Scots, getting a shot on target on three occasions, linking up particularly well with Robertson and making intelligent off-the-ball runs.

6' | Stuart Armstrong's shot is held by the 'keeper after some good build-up play between Billy Gilmour and Ché Adams. [0-0] — Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) November 12, 2021

The movement and intent, while not likely to grab any headlines, was impressive after the break as well and will have pleased his manager.

He should be satisfied with the role he played in clinching Scotland’s play-off spot.

Dykes and Christie will be available for Monday’s Denmark game but (I know – it was only Moldova) it would be worth seeing the 3-4-2-1 given another go against strong opposition and Armstrong in it.

A job well done

Yes, Clarke and his players have enjoyed that rarest of things for a Scottish national team along the way – good fortune – and they have turned out some really poor spells of football at times.

But they are a resilient bunch and getting into the play-offs when you’re seeding suggests you shouldn’t is an achievement that merits no ifs, buts or maybes as a caveat.

💬 "ANOTHER STEP CLOSER TO A WORLD CUP PLAY-OFF!" Che Adams doubles Scotland's lead! Moldova 0-2 Scotland 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/viQ4YihGqn — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2021

The slow start to Group F made the task even harder but peaking at the right time (it’s now five wins a row) for the second successive campaign hasn’t happened by chance.

Scotland will probably need that good luck to continue when the play-off draw is made – and in the game(s) themselves – but getting to this stage should be recognised as a stand-alone job well done.

Craig Gordon in a class of his own

Zander Clark’s exclusion from the last squad and inclusion in this one has been a talking point, justifiably so.

But the identity of numbers two, three and four goalkeepers will remain a fringe story as long as Gordon maintains this form.

Scotland’s outfield players performed excellently to a man and didn’t show any nerves that would suggest a slip-up of old was on the cards.

But they still needed Gordon to make a stunning 22nd minute reflex save to deny Artur Ionita a headed opener.

SAVED! 🧤⛔ Craig Gordon saves Vadim Rata's penalty and Kieran Tierney gets back to make an important tackle from the rebound! 👏 Moldova 0-2 Scotland 📺 Watch live on Sky Sports Football pic.twitter.com/1x8zxoFZQW — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) November 12, 2021

And then the nation was spared a traumatic last few minutes with a late penalty save.

David Marshall was the hero of Belgrade a year ago but it’s been a long time since a Scotland keeper has been as assured of his first choice status as the current starter.

Scotland will surely require this wonderful winter of Gordon’s career to endure until the March play-offs.