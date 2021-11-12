Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Councillors hit out at ‘mindless vandalism’ of Dundee urban beach bench fire

By Katy Scott and James Simpson
November 12 2021, 7.15pm Updated: November 12 2021, 9.56pm
urban beach bench fire
Police attended the scene of the blaze.

Dundee city councillors have blasted the “idiots” involved in the urban beach bench fire.

The fire service and police rushed to the dramatic blaze on Dundee’s waterfront at around 7:45pm on Wednesday.

Firefighters managed to contain and extinguish the fire, however the seating area was left badly damaged.

Locals have since condemned the fire-raising on the site of Dundee’s regeneration project.

The bench and its thatched roof were originally created by the Dundee Institute of Architects (DIA) to raise awareness of climate change during COP26.

The DIA had advertised its installation just a week before the fire.

‘Public money wasted’

Council leader John Alexander blasted those involved in the fire and claimed that they will ultimately pay the price.

He said: “I never understand the mentality of the idiots that vandalise things in the city. A minority ruining something for the majority, they should be ashamed of themselves.

“From bus shelters to this COP26 related installation, tens of thousands of pounds of public money is wasted every year rectifying vandalism.

“The sad reality is that some of these individuals, their parents, friends and family will be the ones paying the costs for their stupidity through tax.

The thatched roof was destroyed by the fire.

“That is tens of thousands of pounds that could be spent on education, parks, fixing potholes and a whole host of other things.”

Convener for city development Mark Flynn was shocked by the fire, which is being considered “wilful” by police.

Councillor Flynn said: “This is simply a mindless act of vandalism which is not only irresponsible but extremely dangerous.

“I would ask anyone, who may have information as to who was involved to contact Police Scotland.”

urban beach fire
The aftermatch of the fire-raising in Dundee.

Flynn also remarked on efforts to improve Dundee’s waterfront, which included revamped seating areas and an urban beach for the community.

“We are in the process of regenerating the waterfront to create a space for the benefit of everyone to enjoy,” he said.

“In addition, it’s sad to note this seating area was built to highlight the climate emergency and the importance of COP26 and the major issues facing us all.”

Police Scotland confirmed that enquires are ongoing into the cause of the fire.

