Dundee heading to Hibs with a ‘freshness’ after fitness boosts to squad including Jonathan Afolabi

Dundee are heading to Easter Road tomorrow with a “freshness” about them despite their recent poor run of form.

A number of players have been missing through coronavirus, injuries and suspensions in recent weeks.

That culminated in the last trip to Hibs two weeks ago with manager James McPake only able to name 11 senior players in his squad.

He chose not to use any of his subs that day with the bench made up of schoolboys and inexperienced players.

This time around, however, the Dens gaffer has more options at his disposal with strikers Alex Jakubiak and Jonathan Afolabi set to return while new signings Adam Legzdins and Liam Fontaine have had more time to settle in.

Centre-back Lee Ashcroft missed the group stage clash with the Hibees but returned against Ayr last week as did midfielder Max Anderson after a one-game ban.

Certainly missing will be Danny Mullen as he continues to self-isolate while Charlie Adam is expected to shrug off a hamstring complaint that kept him out of training at the start of the week.

Jordon Forster, meanwhile, has also returned to training after breaking his foot almost two months ago.

Ahead of the Betfred Cup second-round clash, manager McPake said: “The game a few weeks ago doesn’t have much of an impact on this one.

“The only benefit is we have seen them up close, but they have players back as well like we do.

“So the only difference will be that both teams will be stronger going into it.

“We were without a lot of players two weeks ago – I can’t even remember as a player having so many missing but you have to get on with it.

“We are much better fixed now – Alex Jakubiak trained, Afolabi trained and Forster trained.

“Liam Fontaine has come in and had minutes too, so we are in better shape this weekend.

It feels like there is a freshness now with them all coming back.

“The players were down after the last game (at Ayr), there were some home truths spoken, but then you get four or five important players back and it gives everyone a lift again.

“That brightens the place up because we feel in a better position now.

“Again, though, it means nothing if we don’t turn up and perform.

“I have seen enough of Hibs this season, we went to watch them the other night as well.

“If we are confident then we can get a win, we believe we’re good enough.”

Experienced midfielders Paul McGowan and Charlie Adam were both highly-critical of the performances from the Dark Blues this season in interviews earlier this week.

McPake has praised their honesty but wants to see a reaction from the rest of the squad tomorrow in the capital.

He added: “I don’t mind people being critical of themselves and our team, but it’s done now.

“Football is a tough industry, you need to be able to take it.

“The players can take it and I can take it. The home truths came out and now you look for a reaction to it.

“We know we haven’t been good enough, the players have been honest about it and I applaud them for it.

“It’s refreshing because the supporters can see through it when performances haven’t been good enough.

“We have said it in here among ourselves and the lads have said it publicly.

“Now it’s about putting it right and the only way we can do that is by winning matches.

“That’s all the focus is now, the work this week has been geared around getting better and doing our talking on the pitch.”