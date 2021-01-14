Dundee talisman Charlie Adam wins Championship Player of the Month for December

Dundee talisman Charlie Adam has won the December Player of the Month award in the Championship after leading the Dark Blues to turn around their season.

The former Rangers and Liverpool man has shown his quality in recent weeks despite going through a tough time off the pitch following the death of his mother Ellie.

A wonder goal against Dunfermline may have been enough to snare the monthly award but Adam has led the way at Dens Park, earning three victories and two draws in the month as captain.

Dundee were floundering in the bottom half of the table at the end of November but their unbeaten run since has propelled James McPake’s side into the top three.

They kicked off December with a 1-0 win over Arbroath thanks to Paul McGowan’s long-range strike before a hard-fought 2-2 draw in Inverness with Adam playing his part in the opening goal.

Then came the Pars clash, memorable for Adam’s 35-yard thunderbolt that opened the scoring but also for the disappointing 12-minute collapse that saw the Dark Blues have to settle for a 3-3 draw.

Then came back-to-back wins over Queen of the South and Alloa with Dundee’s skipper adding more assists to his tally.

After the pivotal victory over Hearts in January, Adam has become the most effective attacking player in the Championship, scoring four times and laying on six goals in 11 appearances for his boyhood club.