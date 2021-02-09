Dundee’s Shaun Byrne talks terrible weather, class signing and choke slams as he says Dark Blues are making the most of enforced break

Dundee are making the most of their enforced break after a run of games fell foul of the weather insists midfielder Shaun Byrne.

With new faces arriving late in the January transfer window, the former Livi man says the extra training time will benefit the Dark Blues.

This week’s re-arranged home clash with Ayr United was postponed on the morning of the game after heavy snowfall in the city.

That was after first a waterlogged pitch and then a frozen surface meant the game had been put back twice already.

And the weekend test against Inverness also had to be called off after heavy rainfall.

“We are desperate to get playing again but the weather has been terrible recently,” said Byrne

“It seems we are going to be playing Saturday/Tuesday for the next wee while.

“After a disappointing performance and poor result against Raith, we were desperate to get another game straight after it so we could rectify that but the weather has had other ideas.

“It is frustrating as you would obviously want points on the board rather than games in hand so, hopefully, we get games back on soon.

“We have had a lot of hard training sessions including one on Saturday at the Oriam in Edinburgh.”

‘No wrestling so far!’

Outdoor facilities may also be out of action but the Dark Blues have made the most of the indoor astro pitch at the Regional Performance Centre at Caird Park as well as nipping down to the Oriam in place of the ICT clash.

That’s allowed the likes of Jason Cummings, Paul McMullan and Tottenham loanee Malachi Fagan-Walcott more time to bed in with their new team-mates.

Cummings joined from Shrewsbury Town on January 28, just hours after Fagan-Walcott was announced while McMullan made the switch across Sandeman Street two days earlier.

That was after the winger had agreed to join the Dark Blues on a pre-contract with his Dundee United deal coming to an end in the summer.

Byrne has been impressed by their additions after coming up against them in training and is eager to see them in action when Dundee get back out on the pitch.

However, he’s relieved not to have been on the end of any impromptu wrestling moves from the self-styled ‘Cumdog’.

Byrne said: “They are all quality players, to be fair.

“They are going to add a lot to the squad. It is good for them that they have had a few training sessions to get to know the other lads and the way we want to play so that is only going to benefit us.

“Jason is really lively and a great lad.

“Obviously there are a lot of stories that he is mental but he has fitted in straight away with the boys. He is a top guy and I like him.

There has been no wrestling so far – it might be a few weeks before I get choke slammed by him!

“Malachi is also class. He is chilled and really good on the ball. He is composed but he is training with top quality players at Tottenham every day.”

Asked if he could see why Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has had Fagan-Walcott training with the first team at White Hart Lane, Byrne replied: “One hundred per cent.

“He is only 18 but he has a great build, is really quick and is good on the ball so he has all the attributes to be a top defender.

“I am sure if he keeps working hard he has a great future in the game.”

Dunfermline next

Next up – should the weather allow it – is a big clash at the top of the table against Dunfermline at East End Park.

Their last meeting combined one of Dundee’s best performances of the season with a 12-minute defensive collapse when the Pars came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3.

Against his former club, Byrne is keen to put that result right.

However, he’s more focused on the Dark Blues getting back to winning ways after the defeat at Raith Rovers ended a good spell of form.

He added: “We were eight games unbeaten so it is up to us to go and create another run.

“We want to build momentum again and keep pushing as far as we can.

“Dunfermline are doing well this year and up next to Raith but we are not far off them as well so it is another big game and we will be determined to get three points.”