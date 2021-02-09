Tommy Wright is a ‘fantastic manager’ says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson

Tommy Wright is a St Johnstone legend who will now be a Premiership rival.

And the Northern Irishman’s McDiarmid Park successor, Callum Davidson, believes Kilmarnock have secured themselves a “fantastic manager”.

In replacing Alex Dyer at Rugby Park, Wright has been tasked with halting Killie’s alarming slump down the table and his work begins with a Wednesday night game against Motherwell.

“Tommy is his own man and will have his own ideas,” said Davidson, who was Wright’s Perth assistant for several seasons. “He’ll have to assess his squad there and see what he can get.

“He was a fantastic manager at St Johnstone and a lot of players had a strong bond with him. That’s the reality of life and football.

“He’s a good character and a fantastic manager. He’s obviously now at a rival club.

“It will be good to see him again and hopefully once we’re back to normal we can get a few games of golf.”